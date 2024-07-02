Peterborough are set to endure a significant impending transfer blow, with Southampton closing in on the signing of prized asset Ronnie Edwards.

This is according to BBC Sport's Nick Mashiter, who has revealed that Southampton are close to finalising a transfer for the Posh starlet.

Edwards was the subject of strong interest from Crystal Palace in January with several bids placed from the Premier League side, however no deal materialised.

Southampton have been active in the market after returning to the Premier League through the play-offs in May, with Mashiter's report also making reference to their separate bid of ex-Norwich City full-back Max Aarons and the imminent arrival of Nathan Wood from Swansea City.

Edwards has been on Premier League transfer shortlists for some time, with the 21-year-old making 55 appearances for Peterborough across all competitions last season.

More to follow...