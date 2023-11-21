Highlights Southampton are set to send scouts to watch Austria's international clash versus Germany oN Tuesday night.

Manprit Sarkaria is one player the club are reportedly keeping an eye on, with the Sturm Graz attacker performing well so far this season.

Maximilian Entrup is also in impressive form in the Austrian Bundesliga and is reportedly also set to be under the gaze of the Saints scouts.

With the Championship on pause for the international break, Southampton's work ahead of the January transfer window continues.

That is according to reports emerging ahead of tonight's international matchup between Austria and Germany.

Usually, such an international friendly would have little relevance for the Saints. However, according to reports, the club are to send scouts to the match to cast eyes on two players.

That is according to Laola1, via TEAMTalk, who report that the Saints scouts will be in attendance at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion this evening, with the idea of taking in the performances of Sturm Graz forward Manprit Sarkaria and TSV Hartberg's Maximilian Entrup in

Who is Manprit Sarkaria?

Manprit Sarkaria is a 27-year-old Austrian footballer currently playing for Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga.

According to Transfermarkt, Sarkaria is a rather versatile player, having played on the left wing, right wing, through the middle as a striker and as an attacking midfielder during his career.

This season at Sturm Graz, he has mainly operated as a centre-forward, scoring three goals and registering four assists in the Austrian Bundesliga so far.

Sarkaria also has a further four assists in two OFB-Cup matches.

Who is Maximilian Entrup?

Maximilian Entrup is an Austrian footballer also currently plying his trade in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old plays for TSV Hartberg, and by the looks of it, is an out and out centre-forward.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

So far this campaign, he has been in fine form, which is perhaps what has attracted Southampton to send scouts.

In the Austrian Bundesliga, for example, Entrup has scored eight goals and registered two assists in nine appearances so far this campaign.

The 26-year-old has been in similarly impressive goalscoring form in the OFB-Cup, too, scoring three goals in two matches so far.

Could these be good signings for Southampton?

Given that both players have spent their entire careers in Austria, it is hard to judge how they would do if they made the move to the Championship.

That is likely why Southampton are keen to get out and scout them in person, particularly up against high-quality opposition in Germany.

What you would say is that at 26 and 27, both players are coming into their peak years, and the years in which they will likely be most successful in their careers, which could bode well for the Saints.

If Che Adams were to leave in January, for example, with the club currently in a promotion race, it could make sense for them to bring in either Entrup or Sarkaria as his replacement to play back up to Ross Stewart.

Only time will tell if anything emerges from this scouting, though, so be sure to keep an eye out for the above names ahead of the January window.