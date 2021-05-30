Southampton looking to pip Norwich City in race to seal Celtic transfer agreement

Southampton are looking to beat Norwich City in the race to sign Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie, according to The Sun.

Christie enjoyed a fruitful campaign for Celtic, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists across 46 appearances in all competitions.

But the 26-year-old, who has scored 40 goals in a total of 142 appearances for the club, is out of contract at the end of next season.

Celtic may look to cash in on the attacking midfielder this summer, then, rather than potentially lose him for nothing next summer.

According to The Sun, Southampton look set to rival Norwich City in the race to sign Christie, as both clubs prepare for next season.

Norwich, who lifted their second Championship title under Daniel Farke this term, are in the hunt to sign the Scotland international, and could bring him to Carrow Road with Kristoffer Ajer this summer.

The Canaries will look to strengthen in the transfer market, to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2019/20 where they were relegated straight back down to the Championship.

The Verdict

Christie is likely to be an attractive option for clubs this summer, given his precarious contract situation over in Glasgow.

Celtic won’t want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of next season given how influential he has been for the club.

For a cut-price, then, he could be key for someone like Norwich, who always look a threat and create chances from midfield.

He’s still at a good age, too, so he’s entering his prime and is only going to get better.