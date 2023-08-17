Highlights Adam Ashgar, currently the head coach of Sunderland's under-18 team, is set to join Southampton as the head coach of their under-21 team.

Ashgar has previous experience as a player and as the head of performance at Dundee United in Scotland.

Southampton has been active in this summer's transfer window, making signings and earning significant revenue from player sales, indicating a strong focus on building for the future.

Adam Ashgar is set to leave Sunderland to join league rivals Southampton.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the 29-year-old coach is about to switch from the red and white stripes of the north to the red and white stripes of the south coast.

Currently, Ashgar is the Black Cats' under-18's head coach. Last season he guided his side to a second-place finish in the league, only behind Manchester City after a close, hard-fought season between the two sides.

The 29-year-old won't simply be switching one group of under-18s for another. The Echo reported that the role he will be taking up is of the Southampton's under-21's head coach.

Who is Adam Ashgar?

The young coaching prospect is yet to make any impacts on first teams in England. But, before joining Sunderland, four years ago, he was the head of performance at one of Scotland's biggest teams, Dundee United, where his father, Tony Ashgar, was the club's sporting director.

Before he started his coaching career, he was a professional footballer. Across his seven-year spell as a player, he represented many clubs across Scotland, including Motherwell, Annan Athletic and Alloa Athletic.

Who else have Southampton tried to sign from Sunderland?

The Saints had previously been heavily linked to Sunderland's star striker, Ross Stewart. It had been reported by Alan Nixon that Southampton were not only in the race for Stewart, alongside other Championship clubs like Middlesbrough and Stoke City, but that they were leading the race to sign him.

Despite this, it was later reported by the Football Insider that Southampton had pulled out of the battle for his signature and had decided to go after other targets.

Earlier in the summer, Russel Martin's side did bring in the brother of Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray, Darren Mowbray, to the club as their new head of recruitment. Mowbray joined the newly relegated second-tier team from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, where he was their head of recruitment, as well.

Southampton's summer business so far

From on the pitch to in the front offices, the Saints have been one of the most active EFL teams in this summer's transfer window. On top of the addition of Ashgar, they have continued their youthful recruitment under Mowbray.

They signed 19-year-old defensive midfielder, Shea Charles, from Manchester City, earlier in the window. But they've also added Championship quality, and experience, with the additions of goalkeeper Joe Lumley, and left-back Ryan Manning.

Not only have they been on the front-foot when it comes to recruitment, they've been all over the headlines when it comes to their sales. So far, they have made close to £90 million from selling players, and that's not including the agreement that has been reached between the club and Chelsea for former Man City midfielder Romeo Lavia.

That deal is set to be official very soon, and it will earn the Saints money in the region of £60 million.

Mowbray appears to be excelling in his new role down south, and Ashgar looks set to do the same. The club look to be building for the future, and with the money that they've made they look well set to do so.