Southampton are set to compete with Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Genk sporting director Dimitri de Condé.

According to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, the 48-year-old is attracting attention from a number of suitors in English football.

Spurs and Leeds are both in the hunt for a new director of football following disastrous campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Saints are now preparing for life in the Championship after having their relegation confirmed earlier this month.

Who is Dimitri de Condé?

The former midfielder enjoyed a journeyman career in Belgian football, playing for numerous clubs in his native country, making over 450 appearances across several different teams.

Following the end of his playing career, de Condé moved into a behind the scenes role at Genk.

In 2015, he became the club’s technical director and has enjoyed great success during that time.

Genk has received over €300 million in transfer fees during his time as technical director, including recently earning a big fee for striker Paul Onuachu in January to Southampton.

De Condé has earned a lot of admirers for his work with the Belgian giants, who have won one league title in his eight years at the helm behind the scenes.

What does this mean for Southampton’s potential summer?

A move for a new technical director shows a new approach is being taken behind the scenes to try and turn around the club’s current fortunes.

Suffering the drop has come after 11 years in the Premier League, so shaking things up will be needed in order to try and gain promotion straight back to the top flight.

It is expected that Russell Martin will be appointed as the next manager, meaning the groundwork is being laid for how the first team squad will be shaped next season.

But a new technical director will play a role in building the long-term plans of the club, shaping transfer strategy over the next number of years.

Can Southampton fight for promotion next season?

The appointment of Martin is being made swiftly, giving the team a lot of time to prepare for the season ahead.

A lot of Southampton’s ambitions will rely on their transfer business as a number of key players could yet depart St. Mary’s.

Ideally, the club will hold onto some of their brighter prospects and build a team around the likes of Romeo Lavia, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Gavin Bazunu.

But reinforcements will also be needed, in particular in attack, to build a side capable of competing for a top two spot.