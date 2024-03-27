Southampton are set to face competition from a quartet of Premier League clubs for the signing of Samuel Iling-Junior this summer.

According to Football Insider, there are four top flight sides all monitoring the 20-year-old ahead of the transfer market reopening at the end of the season.

Iling-Junior’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning Italian giants Juventus may be forced to cash in on the youngster this year in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

Samuel Iling-Junior stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.19 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.13 Shots 1.51 Assists 0.38 Expected assists (xAG) 0.10 npxG + xAG 0.23 Shot-creating actions 3.58

The versatile youngster can play in midfield or out wide as a wing-back or winger, and has featured 17 times in Serie A for Max Allegri’s side this campaign - mainly as an attacking left wing-back.

But the England under-21 international is now attracting interest from clubs back home, which could lead to a return to the country after leaving Chelsea’s academy system in 2020.

Samuel Iling-Junior transfer latest

Everton, Tottenham, Brighton and West Ham are all reportedly monitoring the player’s progress with a view to a potential summer move.

Spurs and Everton have long-admired the player and could now pursue a deal at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both also mentioned as potential suitors for Iling-Junior as well.

However, it remains to be seen whether he would be interested in a move to Germany.

Southampton’s Samuel Iling-Junior interest

Southampton were linked with a move for Iling-Junior last month, with the Saints already planning for the summer window.

The Saints and Juve have previously worked together in the transfer window, with the Turin outfit signing Carlos Alcaraz on loan during the January market earlier this year.

It has been claimed that Juve are interested in a permanent deal for Alcaraz but that they view the €49.5 (£42.5) million option to buy clause as prohibitive, so the Hampshire outfit’s interest in Iling-Junior may help the clubs find a compromise.

But promotion to the Premier League may be required in order to convince the Englishman to move to St Mary’s given the level of Premier League interest in his services.

Southampton are only fourth in the Championship table with nine games left, so may have to settle for a play-off place in their promotion challenge.

Russell Martin’s side has a game in hand on Ipswich Town and Leeds United in third and first, but the gap is nine and 10 points, respectively.

Next up for the Saints is a home game against Middlesbrough on 29 March.

Southampton being promoted will be key to Iling-Junior pursuit

Iling-Junior is a very exciting prospect who is already competing at the highest level of Italian football.

Given the Premier League interest in him, it’s highly unlikely he will be keen on making the switch to the Championship this summer.

So promotion will be key for Southampton in their pursuit of the versatile player.

With just one year left on his deal at Juve, he could even be available for a relatively affordable sum, and the Italian club’s interest in Alcaraz could even be used to their advantage to get a lead in the race to Iling-Junior’s signature.