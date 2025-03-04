Southampton are set to part ways with manager Ivan Juric at the end of the season, with Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl the top target to succeed him at a potentially reduced compensation fee.

That's according to a report from journalist Jack Rosser via The Sun, in what is the latest twist in the ongoing saga over Rohl's long-term Wednesday future.

The 35-year-old strongly hinted that he'd turned down the opportunity to take over at St. Mary's following the departure of Russell Martin in December.

Rohl worked as an assistant manager with the Saints under Ralph Hasenhuttl between December 2018-August 2019.

Southampton eyeing cut-price compensation deal for Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

As well as claiming Juric is headed for the Southampton sack this summer, Rosser's report via The Sun also outlines that Rohl was a target for the Saints to replace Martin, but that negotiations broke down over the German coach's reported £4m compensation fee that would've been owed to Sheffield Wednesday at the time in order to get him out of Hillsborough.

However, whilst that figure is what would be required for a Premier League club to acquire his services, it wouldn't be as costly as that for a Championship side.

Therefore, with Southampton seemingly destined to be relegated back to the second tier this season, it would appear that they've spotted an opportunity to get the manager they've long desired for a significantly smaller fee than they would've paid earlier in the campaign.

Dejphon Chansiri relationship may make potential Southampton decision easier for Danny Rohl

Rohl and Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri have endured a fractious relationship this season, and that could only serve to push the Owls boss closer to the Hillsborough exit door.

The two were at loggerheads for a number of weeks during the festive/new year period over transfer strategy, with Rohl revealing that there had been a total communication breakdown between himself and Chansiri over how the club were going to navigate the January transfer window.

This drawn-out, almost playground-like falling out undoubtedly set Wednesday back in regard to identifying targets and getting much-needed arrivals through the door. As such, the club ended up scrambling in the final days of the window to complete the three deals they ultimately did during the winter window.

Sheffield Wednesday's January 2025 transfer window signings Player signed Signed from Type of deal Stuart Armstrong Vancouver Free Ibrahim Cissoko Toulouse Loan Ryo Hatsuse Unattached (prev- Vissel Kobe) Free

However, with the team winning just one of their last six Championship games ahead of their trip to Plymouth this weekend, they are now dangerously close to falling out of the play-off race entirely.

Therefore, should the Owls fail to make the top-six this season, then surely the opportunity to take over a newly relegated side with a parachute payment-funded summer of spending likely to follow, would be a highly attractive proposition to Rohl.

He would surely see Southampton as a better chance of becoming a Premier League manager than by staying with Sheffield Wednesday, and it would also present the opportunity for a fresh start under a new owner.