Southampton are set to appoint Russell Martin as their new head coach next week, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Saints are still yet to make a formal approach for the 37-year-old, but they are expecting to announce the ex-Scotland international as their new boss after personal talks.

Martin was supposed to fly out to the United States for talks with Swansea City's owners about a potential contract extension in South Wales, but he has remained in the UK and now looks like he is on the way out of the Swansea.com Stadium.

Who is Russell Martin?

Before he became a coach, Martin's professional playing career started in 2004 with Wycombe Wanderers in League Two before moving on to Peterborough United four years later.

Martin spent a large portion of his career with Norwich City, initially joining on loan in November 2009 before joining permanently shortly after, and in his eight-and-a-half years with the Canaries he played over 300 times in defence.

Following short stints with Rangers and Walsall, Martin's playing days ended at MK Dons, who then offered him his first chance of being a head coach in late 2019.

During his time at the Dons, only Manchester City and Barcelona had a better percentage of possession in the 2020-21 season but in his only full season in charge at the League One club, he could only finish in 13th position.

Martin has since achieved finishes of 15th and 10th place in the Championship with Swansea in his two seasons in charge, and he ended the 2022-23 season on a 10-match unbeaten streak with the Swans as they made a late attempt to push for the play-offs.

How long does Russell Martin have left on his Swansea City contract?

Swansea took Martin from MK Dons, who were in League One at the time, in the summer of 2021 following Steve Cooper's abrupt departure, and he penned a three-year contract at the club.

That would take him up to the summer of 2024 if honored, but having expected to jet off Stateside for talks over his future, it appears that Martin has already made his mind up and that he sees his future away from Swansea.

And with Southampton's ownership wanting to play a possession-based style of football from next season, they have headhunted Martin as their ideal candidate to implement such tactics with his MK Dons and Swansea teams playing out from the back under his coaching.