Highlights Southampton has lost several key players in this transfer window, but Will Smallbone is set to sign a new three-year contract, showing his commitment to the club.

Smallbone was on loan at Stoke City last season and impressed with his performances, earning him a place in the Southampton squad.

Despite interest from Sheffield United, Smallbone's decision to stay at Southampton is seen as a positive move for the club's long-term plans.

Southampton have been the subject of plenty of speculation in this summer's transfer window, as teams have eyed their best players.

Their relegation from the Premier League meant they became a target for other clubs, who looked to pick their best players off.

That has been the case, as Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, and Romeo Lavia have all left, along with a number of other players.

The club has added some more fresh faces to their squad in recent days and will no doubt be trying to continue doing so right up until that 11 p.m. deadline on September 1st.

While searching for new players, the Saints will be keen to keep hold of the remaining important players at the club, and that seems to be the case with midfielder Will Smallbone.

In fact, Southampton are set to receive a hug boost, as the midfielder is set to sign a new three-year contract, with an option for a further year, as reported by The Athletic.

What is Will Smallbone’s current situation at Southampton?

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone

The 23-year-old has been on the books at Southampton for most of his footballing career, coming through the club’s youth teams right into the first team.

Smallbone has played 22 times for the club so far but all of his appearances have come over the last few seasons.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Championship side Stoke City, where his performances did seem to catch the eye. He played 46 games for the Potters, scoring three goals and registering five assists.

His form last season meant he became part of this Southampton team once their relegation was confirmed.

Smallbone started the first two league games but has now picked up an injury that may see him on the sidelines for the next few months.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract but it seems the Saints could be about to receive some good news as he looks to be closing in on a new deal.

Sheffield United’s interest in Will Smallbone

This will be particularly good news for Southampton, as the midfielder had attracted interest in this transfer window.

It was reported earlier in the window, that Sheffield United had a bid worth around £7 million rejected for the player.

The Blades are said to see Smallbone as a player who could replace Sander Berge who has left to join Burnley.

However, it now seems they may have to switch their focus elsewhere, as Smallbone is set to extend his stay on the South Coast.

Is Will Smallbone staying at Southampton good news?

Considering all the transfer business the club has done, this could end up as one of the best moves they make.

The midfielder is obviously seen as part of the club’s long-term plans and has a future under Martin - having been a central figure when fit in the opening weeks of the season.

So for him to be committing to the club, despite Premier League interest, means he believes in where the club is going and what it can achieve. So all in all, this is excellent news for the Saints.