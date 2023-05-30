Southampton are set to demand £40 million for James Ward-Prowse amid Premier League interest in the midfielder.

Ward-Prowse has been with the club for 20 years, coming through the ranks of the Saints’ academy system.

However, relegation from the Premier League has cast doubt over his future at St. Mary’s.

How much is James Ward-Prowse worth?

According to The Sun, the South Coast club are set to demand up to £40 million for the 28-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Southampton view the Englishman as one of their key assets and perhaps their only chance at earning a big money fee this summer.

With the club hoping to rebuild the side in order to compete for promotion straight back to the top flight, Southampton may be forced to cash in on the free-kick maestro.

Ward-Prowse still has three years remaining on his current contract, giving Southampton some leverage in any negotiations over his future.

West Ham have been linked with a move for the midfielder, as they prepare for life after Declan Rice amid speculation over his future at the London Stadium.

Ward-Prowse has opened up on his future with his boyhood club.

He refused to rule out a move when discussing his future following the team’s final Premier League game last Sunday.

"It is nice of course, this is a club that has meant a lot to me,” said Ward-Prowse, via The Sun.

"I've been here for 20 years and had a fantastic journey, I've enjoyed every minute of it.

"You never know what is going to happen in the future.

"I come away this season with my head held high knowing I've done everything I can for this club, not only this year but ever since I came through the door as an eight year old.

"To play a part in not maintaining that Premier League status hurts me but I'm sure this club will be back in the future."

Does James Ward-Prowse have a future at Southampton?

Ward-Prowse came away from this season with a lot of credit despite Southampton suffering relegation.

The 28-year-old was key to keeping the team in the battle for survival, with his goals helping them earn a lot of points.

The midfielder scored nine and assisted four, with his set-piece delivery, in particular, standing out.

It comes as no surprise to see him linked with a move to the top flight, and if Southampton receive an offer in the region of £40 million then we will surely see him depart.