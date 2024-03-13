Highlights Southampton eager to make Ryan Fraser's loan permanent after impressive form, despite Newcastle freeze-out.

Fraser struggled initially but found form with Saints, contributing to eight goals and three assists.

Injury setback won't stop possible permanent move to Southampton, Newcastle looking to save costs.

Southampton and Russell Martin are keen to make Ryan Fraser's loan move from Newcastle United permanent this summer, having been impressed with his performances so far this term.

Fraser was frozen out of the Newcastle first-team picture last season by former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, who he played his best football under at the Vitality Stadium.

The Scot signed in 2020 under Steve Bruce, and despite his former boss since taking the reins, he clearly didn't fancy the wide man on Tyneside - leading to a deal being struck with Martin's side in the summer.

Since joining the Saints at the end of the transfer window, it took Fraser some time to get going - enduring eight games without a goal or assist, before he finally started to hit form with a late goal in the 2-1 away defeat to Hull City in mid-October.

He has put together much better form since that period of time, as the 30-year-old has contributed to eight goals and three assists in 32 games in all competitions so far, per Fbref. However, perhaps the most significant part of his skillset is his experience, which will no doubt prove vital in the remaining 10 games of the season, as he continues to stake a claim when it comes to signing a permanent deal.

It's clear that even though Fraser technically has one year left on his Newcastle United contract, he will depart the North East permanently in the coming months, with Southampton keen to continue their relationship with the former Bournemouth player in the summer.

Ryan Fraser's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 13/03/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Aberdeen FC 23 0 6 AFC Bournemouth 208 24 33 Ipswich Town (loan) 21 6 6 Newcastle United 59 3 6 Southampton (loan) 32 8 3 Scotland 25 4 9

Ryan Fraser transfer latest

It has been reported recently that Newcastle are keen to offload Fraser on a permanent basis this summer, according to Chronicle Live. The Magpies are looking to save money from their wage bill at the end of the campaign and see the sale of Fraser as key to that, alongside the likes of Isaac Hayden, Jamal Lewis, and Jeff Hendrick.

TEAMtalk are reporting that Southampton are pushing to sign Fraser on a permanent basis, as he is a "really big character" in the dressing room, and a "modest fee" is reportedly required.

Fraser is currently out injured following a blow to his knee in Southampton’s defeat to Millwall last month, but Southampton are hopeful to have the loanee back after the upcoming international break.

The report states that he is likely to be available for a "cut-price fee" as he enters the final year of his Newcastle contract.

"Sources have suggested Newcastle are keen to get Fraser’s £60,000 a week salary off their books."

Ryan Fraser's Southampton future

He came in at a good time for the club in the summer. They lacked out-and-out wide men in Martin's squad, as illustrated by the number of forward and midfield players who have had to be deployed in a wide role, and by the addition of David Brooks in January as well.

Fraser’s future at Newcastle is all but over, though, so a move to Southampton would be a logical next step for the player, although his wages could perhaps be a stumbling block, if they are close to the reported figure of £60,000.

If Southampton fail to gain promotion, then they should still look to keep Fraser in the squad if they can, as his experience has been a useful asset to this relatively young squad, but whether they can agree to a reasonable pay packet for both club and player is another story.