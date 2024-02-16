Russell Martin has responded to the speculation surrounding Jason Wilcox’s position at Southampton.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are working on a deal to appoint the Saints’ director of football.

The Premier League club is looking to overhaul their staff behind the scenes following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority ownership in the Premier League side.

This has led to speculation that Wilcox could form part of their new look behind the scenes.

The former Manchester City academy director has been with the south coast club since January 2023.

Martin has expressed his desire to see Wilcox remain with the club, claiming he enjoys working with him.

However, he is unsurprised to see his colleague linked with such a role and has praised the work the 52-year-old’s work with the Saints.

“I hope it’s people putting two and two together and coming up with five,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

“I’ve got a lot of time and respect for Jason and a good relationship.

“It’s no surprise to me that someone would look at the job he’s done over a short space of time here and a long period of time at City and be interested in working with him.

“I’d like to think he would have a chat with us if anything was in it.

“He’s so honest, he’s so open, he’s been such a big driver of the culture here, he’s enabled us to do the work that we want to do.

“He’s supported me incredibly well and the staff so I’ve got nothing but praise on the impact he’s had on us and what he’s allowed us to do.”

Wilcox has been key in helping build a side capable of fighting for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The summer transfer window was Wilcox’s first opportunity to really make a mark on the team, arriving midway through last year’s January market.

He will also have played a big role in the appointment of Martin as manager, hiring the 38-year-old from rivals Swansea City.

Southampton league position

Southampton are in the mix for a top two spot in the table this year.

The Hampshire outfit slipped to third midweek as their 25-game unbeaten run came to an end on Tuesday night.

A 3-1 loss to Bristol City saw Leeds United leapfrog Martin’s team in the standings, but the Whites have played one game more.

Next up for Southampton is an away trip to face West Brom on Friday evening.

Wilcox's departure would be a blow for Southampton

Losing Wilcox after just over a year in the position would be a blow to Southampton given how important that role is within the club.

Martin clearly thinks very highly of him as well, so would like to see him remain with the club.

The opportunity to work in a similar position at Man United will be difficult to turn down, but it remains to be seen whether he will accept such a move.

It is a testament to the job he’s done at St. Mary’s that he is attracting such interest, having played a big role in helping to build Martin’s first team squad.