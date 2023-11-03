Highlights Southampton striker Ross Stewart could make his debut against West Bromwich Albion next week after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Southampton manager Russell Martin says striker Ross Stewart could make his debut for the club in the game against West Bromwich Albion next week.

Stewart joined the Saints from Sunderland on deadline day for a fee of £10 million, but he is yet to feature for the club as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury that has kept him out since January.

However, Stewart played 45 minutes for Southampton Under-21s against Sunderland this week as he closes in on a return, opening the scoring in the game, and while the clash against Millwall at The Den on Saturday will come too soon for him, he could be in contention to face the Baggies next weekend.

Despite missing much of last season through injury, Stewart scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances for Sunderland, and his return will be a huge boost for the Saints.

Russell Martin's side will be looking extend their six-game unbeaten run against the managerless Lions on Saturday, and they currently sit fourth in the table, but they are still 10 points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 15 points behind leaders Leicester City.

What did Russell Martin say?

Martin revealed that he was delighted to see Stewart back in action, and he provided an update on the Scotsman's fitness.

"Firstly, it is a huge moment for him as a person because he has been out for a long time and anyone can see how hard he has worked since he has been here," Martin told the Daily Echo.

"I have no doubt that he had the same mentality when he was at Sunderland to try and get fit. He has had a couple of setbacks along the way which is to be expected with such a long-term injury.

"For him as a lad and a person, I am really delighted. Selfishly for us as a group of coaches and a squad, it is a brilliant moment for us because he is going to contribute a lot.

"I don't think we should expect too much too soon from him. He has been out a long while.

"It is a goal that is typical of him.

"He runs to the box, attacks it and it is a great finish.

"I am sure that will get supporters excited and expecting a lot. I think we have to be patient. It will be really nice to get him back before the international break.

"Hopefully, now he has a good week training with us and we can include him in the squad next week.

"We have some brilliant options. We have Ryan Fraser playing so well, he will be in the team at some point very soon."

What next for Southampton?

Stewart's imminent return is excellent news for Southampton.

Che Adams has not got on the scoresheet since mid-August, with Martin deploying midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in a number nine role in recent weeks, so his comeback is perfect timing.

As Martin says, patience will be needed with Stewart as he gets up to speed after a long period on the sidelines, but there is no doubt he could be the prolific scorer to fire the Saints to promotion.

Southampton have been in fine form in recent weeks, and it is a great chance for Martin's men to pick up three points this weekend against a Millwall side who are without a win in their last four games.