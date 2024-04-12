Southampton FC manager Russell Martin has said that he hopes for summer signing Ross Stewart to be involved with the team before the end of the season.

The 27-year-old's injury against Fulham in the FA Cup, for Sunderland, last season, was his last for his old club. He suffered a major achilles injury that ended his 2022/23 season.

He made his debut against West Bromwich Albion, but, in his second outing for the Saints, he injured his hamstring. The feeling, at the time, was that he wouldn't be fit to play again this season, due to the severity of the injury.

Martin said, to the Daily Echo, at the time: "I think we need to be honest and realistic with Ross. We probably won't see him again this season.

"Although it's a short-term pain for us, long-term we need Ross to have a full pre-season. To risk him for three or four weeks this season seems a bit crazy."

Stewart has only played 26 minutes for Southampton since signing for the club at the end of the summer window, in a deal worth up to £12 million, as per The Athletic.

Despite Martin's fears about rushing Stewart back for the final few matches of the campaign, it seems that his recovery is going better than expected.

The Saints' manager spoke to the media prior to his side's game against Watford, on Saturday afternoon, and he revealed that Stewart could be back in action earlier than expected.

He said, as per Alfie House of the Echo: "Hopefully, he will impact it at some point this season."

Martin also touched on Ryan Manning at his pre-match press conference. The Irishman has been an unused sub in the three matches since the Championship returned from the international break, and he wasn't in the squad when Southampton played Coventry earlier in the week.

The Scottish coach said: "He is a player I love. He has had some brilliant games this season but it was a tactical decision. Flynn Downes has played a lot of games and I wanted Shea Charles available.

"There has been no big falling out or anything like that. Same with Jan Bednarek and Stuey Armstrong and anyone else not in the team. Ryan is an international player and doesn't get any breaks in the season. He will help us."

Ross Stewart can help Southampton replace Che Adams

All the signs are pointing towards the other Scottish striker on Southampton's books leaving in the summer, when his contract expires. Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are two clubs that have been linked with signing Adams on a free in the upcoming transfer window, as per TeamTalk.

If Stewart can overcome these major injuries, then the Saints may not need to splash on a new number nine to replace Adams.

He scored 10 times in 13 matches for Sunderland last season, at an average of a goal every 104 minutes, as per Sofascore.

Ross Stewart's 2022/23 league stats Appearances 13 Starts 11 Goals 10 Scoring frequency (mins) 104 Conversion rate (%) 22 Assists 3 Stats taken from Sofascore

Of course, if Southampton do achieve promotion, then they may look elsewhere for someone to lead their line, but a healthy Ross Stewart is certainly someone who can do that job for a top Championship side.