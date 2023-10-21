Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin has been discussing the fitness of Ross Stewart ahead of this weekend's clash with Hull City.

Striker Ross Stewart is close to returning from injury and could provide a significant boost to the team.

Despite his eagerness to play, the club will be cautious about Stewart's return to avoid any further complications.

With two victories and a draw in their last three Championship matches, Southampton have recovered from the early wobble that really looked like setting them back.

Indeed, the Saints currently sit 10th heading into Saturday's clash with Hull City, and if results go their way, Russell Martin's side could sit as high as third come the end of the afternoon.

That is an exciting prospect for the club, especially given that they are only set to get stronger when one of their players returns from injury - Ross Stewart.

Stewart joined the club during the summer transfer window from Sunderland, but has been out injured since January after suffering an Achilles injury in an FA Cup clash with Fulham.

As such, the Saints are yet to see the Scotsman in action. However, it may not be too long until they do.

What is the latest Ross Stewart injury news?

Naturally, Martin has fielded questions about Stewart often since his signing for the club, and that was the case once again ahead of the Hull clash this weekend.

Indeed, the media pressed for an update on the striker and when he could potentially return, with Martin offering the following tantalising update.

“Ross is really close, I said you wouldn’t see him before the international break and that was right." Martin explained regarding Ross Stewart, via the Daily Echo.

Ahead of a three-game week and not much time with the group, you probably won’t see him this week, I would not have thought.

“He is in a really good place but dipping in and out of full training as a floater so he’s not had any contact time, but he looked really good in the moments we had.”

"Then, we were left with not many players (during the international break) and it’s different so we can’t use him at that point. With Ross, it’s about being patient.

“Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks, he will start full training and then it’s about assessing whether he’s fully fit to start, or start using him off the bench here and there.

“We will be talking to the sports science and medical department about what helps us now firstly, because tgat’s important, but not compromising him long-term.

“We don’t want to be too greedy in using him now and lose him for longer, so there is a balancing act there. He’s desperate to be involved but understands."

How much of a boost can Ross Stewart be to Southampton?

With Ross Stewart seemingly nearing his comeback from injury, basing that verdict on Martin's comments above, it will no doubt be a huge boost for Southampton.

There's been a bit of rotation between Carlos Alcaraz and Che Adams in the striking role in recent weeks, but make no mistake about it, Ross Stewart will be very much aiming to make that position his own when he returns.

He has the ability to do that, too, and showed briefly last season at Sunderland when fit that he is capable of putting goals in at this level just as well as he did for the Black Cats in League One.

Of course, he is coming off the back of a long lay-off, and expectations must be tempered initially as he gets back up to speed, but from the turn of the year onwards, Stewart could be back at his best and potentially helping fire the Saints to a play-off or promotion challenge.