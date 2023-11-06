Highlights Southampton fans should not expect too much too soon from Ross Stewart, who has been out of action for a long time due to injury.

Stewart's return to full fitness is a huge moment for him personally, as he has worked hard to recover from his long-term injury.

If Stewart can regain his previous form and consistent goal-scoring ability, he could greatly contribute to Southampton's promotion chances.

Russell Martin has warned Southampton supporters to not expect too much too soon from Ross Stewart.

The forward is nearing a return to full fitness and may even be included in the team’s matchday squad next time out against West Brom.

Stewart signed for the Saints during the previous summer transfer window, arriving in a reported £10 million deal on deadline day from Sunderland.

The Scot has been out of action since January, suffering an Achilles injury that has kept him out of action for the majority of 2023.

However, he is nearing a return to action, scoring in an U21 clash with the Black Cats last weekend as he continues his recovery.

What is the latest surrounding Ross Stewart’s fitness?

Martin was pleased to see Stewart scoring on Friday afternoon, as he took a big stride towards completing his comeback.

However, the Southampton boss believes that it might take time for him to get settled into the team once he is back in action at senior level.

“Firstly, it is a huge moment for him as a person because he has been out for a long time and anyone can see how hard he has worked since he has been here," said Martin, via Hampshire Live.

“I have no doubt that he had the same mentality when he was at Sunderland to try and get fit.

“He has had a couple of setbacks along the way which is to be expected with such a long-term injury.

"For him as a lad and a person, I am really delighted.

“Selfishly for us as a group of coaches and a squad, it is a brilliant moment for us because he is going to contribute a lot.

“I don’t think we should expect too much too soon from him.

“He has been out a long while.”

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Southampton are currently sitting fourth in the Championship table as they look to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

The south coast club have won three of their last four games, closing the gap to second place Ipswich Town to eight points.

The Saints are three points clear of the chasing pack outside of the play-off places, but face fierce competition for a spot back in the top flight.

Martin’s side is unbeaten in their last seven games, but still trail leaders Leicester City by 12 points.

Next up for Southampton is the visit of fifth place West Brom to St. Mary’s on 11 November.

What should Southampton supporters expect from Ross Stewart?

Stewart scored 10 goals from 13 appearances in the Championship last season, showcasing just how important he could be for Southampton once fit.

If he can contribute that level of consistent goal scoring then he will significantly boost their promotion chances.

Injuries have hampered a lot over the last 12 months, and who knows if he can ever reach that same level again.

But Southampton have been patient with his progress, which could pay off handsomely down the line if it helps him get back to his very best instead of potentially aggravating any lingering injury issues.