Russell Martin has revealed that Ross Stewart is unlikely to be in action for Southampton until after the international break, speaking to the Daily Echo reporter Alfie House.

The Scottish forward is yet to wear the Saints' strip after joining the club when he was still recovering from an injury he sustained at Sunderland earlier this year.

He suffered a serious Achilles injury against Fulham in the FA Cup in January and the severity of this injury kept him out for the rest of the season, which was a real blow to the Black Cats who could have benefited from having him at their disposal during their play-offs games against Luton Town.

The Saints' fanbase would have been hoping that Stewart would be available imminently considering he was signed earlier this month - but it doesn't look as though he will be in their starting lineup for a while still.

As mentioned, Stewart isn't expected back until after the October international break and that means he may be available for the Stoke City (A) game on October 21st at the earliest.

Jack Stephens, meanwhile, is making slow progress in his recovery and that means it will still be a while before he returns to action, which is a blow for the south-coast outfit.

However, Flynn Downes is expected to return to the squad and that's a big boost for Martin considering the ex-Swansea City midfielder is integral to how the Saints' boss wants to play.

Jan Bednarek is also available and that will give Martin another option in central defence, which can only be seen as a real positive.

How valuable could Ross Stewart have been during the early stages of the campaign?

It looked as though the Saints didn't need Stewart during the early stages of the campaign because they were in good form and went unbeaten in their opening four league games, winning three and drawing one.

Che Adams and Nathan Tella were in immense form during the early stages of the season but with the latter sealing a move to Bayer Leverkusen, they needed more firepower and that's probably why they brought in Stewart, even though he isn't a natural replacement for Tella.

They have lost their last three games and you just feel Stewart could have been able to make a difference in their last game against Ipswich Town.

He probably wouldn't have been able to secure a point or three for the Saints during the Sunderland and Leicester City games because they defended poorly - but they needed a plan B against the Tractor Boys and he could have been a decent aerial threat.

The one difficulty he may have had was the fact the south-coast side didn't create anywhere near enough chances during the latter stages of the game against Kieran McKenna's men.

Stewart would have been valuable - but the Saints need other players to step up to the plate too including their defence.

If their defensive record doesn't improve, there's only so much the Scotsman can do in his quest to win his side points, so it will be interesting to see whether the recently relegated side can tighten things up at the back.