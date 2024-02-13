Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin would sign David Brooks to a contract until he retires if he could.

Brooks has made a positive impact at St Mary's with two assists off the bench against Huddersfield Town.

The Saints should consider signing Brooks permanently if he can continue to perform well and contribute regularly.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted that he would tie David Brooks down to a contract until he retires if he had the power to do so, making this admission to the Daily Echo.

The Saints recruited Brooks on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign during the January transfer window, with it previously being uncertain whether he was going to be available.

But Andoni Iraola and the Cherries gave the green light in the end - and it was the south-coast side that were able to come out on top in this race - having been linked with several wingers during the winter.

Leeds United were also thought to be keen on the Welshman, but Brooks wouldn't have been guaranteed game time at Elland Road considering the options Daniel Farke already has at his disposal.

At this stage of his career and with the talent he has, the winger simply had to make a move to a club that was going to play him regularly, and he has enjoyed a fairly productive start to life at St Mary's.

Making a cameo against Rotherham United, he then came off the bench at half-time against Huddersfield Town.

The Saints were 2-0 down against the Terriers at the time, but his two assists played a big part in allowing Martin's side to secure all three points.

Martin on Brooks: "There is no option at all at the moment"

The winger is clearly in Martin's good books at the moment - and the latter spoke about the Welshman in glowing terms in his press conference.

He told the Daily Echo: "If I had the opportunity, I would sign Brooksy to a contract that he has to stay with me until he retires. But it’s not an option.

"There is no option at all at the moment, so we are really enjoying working with him. As a player and as a person, he is fantastic.

"He’s even better than I thought he was, and I had a really high opinion of him in the first place."

Southampton should look into signing David Brooks permanently

It could be too early yet to explore whether he would be a good permanent signing for the Saints.

There's still plenty of the season left to go and the winger will need to prove his worth between now and then if he's to give himself a chance of remaining at St Mary's permanently.

If the Cherries remain in the top flight, his time at the Vitality Stadium may come to an end sooner rather than later, with Luis Sinisterra recently joining on a permanent basis.

Brooks could be an excellent permanent addition for the Saints if he can score and assist regularly though - and may be worth taking a chance on even if the club secures promotion at the end of this term - something that's a real possibility considering where they currently sit in the table.

It's definitely something worth considering - and officials at St Mary's may already be weighing up the viability of a permanent switch.