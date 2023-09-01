Highlights Southampton are determined to make a quick return to the Premier League, appointing Russell Martin and making smart acquisitions to optimise their squad.

Despite losing key players, Southampton has made impressive signings to compensate, including loaning Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City.

While Southampton are interested in Tajon Buchanan, beating Atletico Madrid for his transfer may be a challenge due to his impressive performance in the Champions League and interest from top clubs like Inter Milan.

Southampton have made no secret of their designs to return to the Premier League straight away after falling to relegation in the previous campaign.

In former-Swansea City boss Russell Martin, they have appointed one of the Football League's finest and most well-regarded upcoming coaches, bearing a modern playing philosophy that will help to optimise the qualities of the gifted squad at his disposal.

That squad has been added to remarkably well with the acquisitions of Shea Charles, Ryan Manning, Flynn Downes and most recently Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Manchester City, alongside the commendable captures of free agent duo Mason Holgate and Ryan Fraser.

These fresh faces have compensated for some inevitable, but nonetheless gutting high-profile player sales in the form of Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Salisu, Romeo Lavia and Nathan Tella, the latter of whom recently departed the south coast for Bayer Leverkusen in a deal that will net the Saints a reported £20m influx.

There is a lingering school of thought, however, that Southampton are yet to replace Tella.

Of course, the aforementioned Fraser is a winger, but he is a loan signing from Newcastle United as opposed to a reinvestment from the fee they have received for Tella's services, and that is something that they could just conduct today as the transfer deadline clock ticks on.

One name that appears to fit the criteria is Tajon Buchanan, who Southampton are believed to be in for - but they face some rather formidable competition.

Southampton and Atletico Madrid battling for Tajon Buchanan transfer

As per Belgian outlet Hes Nieuwsblad, Southampton are prepared to tussle with Atletico Madrid for Buchanan's services.

It is claimed that Buchanan is currently weighing up the two options on the table at present, both of which provide contrasting circumstances.

The Club Brugge winger featured and impressed in last season's edition of the Champions League and unsurprisingly harbours desires of remaining in the competition this time around too, an aspiration that would be facilitated in the Spanish capital after Diego Simeone's side finished third in LaLiga.

However, the report also reveals that Buchanan, akin to so many players on the continent, wishes to play in the Premier League.

Obviously, Southampton are a Championship outfit right now but following their ambitious arrivals and unbeaten start to the season, top-flight football could have returned to Hampshire this time next year.

Can Southampton really beat Atletico Madrid for Tajon Buchanan?

While Southampton do have a transfer kitty from the Tella sale among others and have plenty of factors that can, have and will continue to attract talent to the club, Buchanan may just prove a step too far.

Their interest in him will come as a huge shock to anyone who watched the Canada international in action during the latest World Cup, where he tore defenders to shreds with his ball-carrying and explosive speed.

It was also previously reported by The Athletic that last term's Champions League finalists Inter Milan were in talks with Club Brugge over a £13m deal for the 24-year-old, which speaks volumes of his pedigree, quality and, as such, unattainability for a second-tier outfit.