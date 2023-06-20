It was always set to be a big summer transfer window at Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League, with rumours continuing to surface about potential incomings and outgoings.

There is still a large chunk of this summer transfer window left to play and it remains to be seen what the squad will look like at St Mary's when the first game of the upcoming Championship season takes place.

One player who has been generating interest over the last few days is 26-year-old centre-back Lyanco, who is believed to be attracting interest from Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama.

Lyanco featured 30 times for the Saints last time out, with 21 of those appearances coming in the Premier League, and breaking it down even further, only 11 of these came in the form of starts.

How have Southampton responded to the Brazilian club's bid for Lyanco?

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, the Hampshire outfit have turned down a proposal from Vasco da Gama.

The report claims that Southampton are skeptical about the deal presented to them, which involve an initial €1 million loan fee, then a €4 million fee for his permanent services that would be applied if the Brazilian club remain in the top-flight, whilst he would also have to play 60% of the club's games.

Another reason why the Saints are reportedly concerned by this deal at this stage is that the European transfer window is only in its infancy and that they could miss out on a more favourable deal in the weeks or months to come.

This report also claims that there is an initial level of interest coming from Italy and it will be interesting to see exactly how much more interest surfaces and the stance Southampton take if a better offer is tabled.

What next for Southampton defender Lyanco after the Saints reject Brazilian bid?

It would appear that the Saints are prepared to be patient when it comes to the immediate future of the 26-year-old, anticipating that better offers could be on their way.

Southampton signed the defender back in 2021 for a £7 million fee and it would be no surprise if the Hampshire outfit are hoping to at least recoup what they forked out two years ago.

He is a player that is seemingly destined to move on this summer, however, it is hard to predict how his situation will play out.