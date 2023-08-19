Highlights Southampton have rejected Everton's £12m bid for Che Adams.

Other teams including AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in the player.

The Toffees are preparing a fresh bid for Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto.

Southampton have rejected Everton's £12m bid for Che Adams, according to talkSPORT.

The Scotland international is wanted by a number of sides this summer - but it's the Toffees that have made the first significant move to try and get a deal over the line.

They will be encouraged by the fact the Saints have been willing to offload some of their key players this summer, with Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia all sealing returns to the Premier League.

The south-coast side are managed by Russell Martin who has been used to his sides selling key men from his time at both St Mary's and Swansea City.

But this summer, the Saints haven't been willing to let players go unless their valuation has been met and the Toffees will need to cough up a bigger fee if they want to lure Adams to Goodison Park before the summer transfer window closes.

What's the latest on Everton's pursuit of Wilfried Gnonto?

With Sean Dyche's side keen to add more attacking firepower to their squad, they are preparing a fresh bid for Leeds United youngster Willy Gnonto, according to this same update from talkSPORT.

The 19-year-old has submitted a formal transfer request as he looks to seal an exit from Elland Road - but the Whites are insistent that he isn't for sale at this point - even though the Italy international is currently training alone.

Already having bids for the teenager rejected, it seems as though the Merseyside outfit aren't willing to give up on their pursuit just yet and may be hoping that the player's desperation to leave could weaken the Whites' resolve.

Considering Adams plays centrally and Gnonto often operates on the wing, it wouldn't be a shock to see both come in before the window closes.

Who else is interested in Che Adams?

Even if the Toffees don't come in with another bid for the player, there are other sides that may decide to make an approach.

AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all been linked with Adams - and all three could be attractive moves for him considering the trio would give him the chance to play in the top tier again.

With the 27-year-old playing both on the south coast and the Midlands during his career, Bournemouth and Wolves could have a good chance of recruiting him if they wished to.

Are Southampton right to reject Everton's £12m bid for Che Adams?

Considering the player only has one year left on his deal, you could have understood it if the Saints had decided to cash in.

Martin's side may have already sold a decent number of key players this summer - but they won't want to lose Adams for free and this is why they can't afford to push the Toffees too far because there's a chance they will put out of this race despite the fact they remain interested.

If they can strike a contract agreement with the forward in the next week or two though, they should be looking to retain him beyond the end of the summer window, with the player scoring twice in two league appearances.

You would back him to get himself on the scoresheet again today with Martin's side going up against Plymouth Argyle in today's early kick-off.

And his goalscoring ability is a key reason why the Saints should be looking to get him tied down to fresh terms rather than sell him.