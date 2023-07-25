Highlights Southampton rejects Liverpool's £37m bid for young midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is attracting interest from various top clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea had also been keeping tabs on Lavia after Southampton's relegation to the Championship.

Liverpool's offer is seen as the first serious move for the Belgian international, but Southampton seeks a fee closer to £50m.

Southampton have turned down an offer in the region of £37m from Liverpool for midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool make £37m offer for Romeo Lavia

The midfielder is on the radar of a host of top clubs after Southampton’s relegation to the Championship, with Arsenal and Chelsea among those keeping tabs on the player.

However, it’s Liverpool who have made the first serious move for the Belgian international, with journalist David Ornstein revealing that they have made a bid for the 19-year-old, which has been rejected by Saints.

“Southampton have turned down an opening offer from Liverpool for Romeo Lavia. Liverpool proposal - thought to be worth around £37m - rejected by Southampton as they seek a fee in the region of £50m.”

With the update stating it’s an ‘opening’ bid, there’s an expectation that Liverpool will come back in for the youngster, who impressed in the top-flight despite Southampton’s struggles as a team.

Will Southampton sell Romeo Lavia?

When some of the top clubs in the country come in for your player, it’s extremely difficult for any club outside the real elite to keep hold of them, never mind a Championship side.

So, all connected to Southampton will be aware that a summer exit is expected to happen, and it’s just about getting the best possible fee.

It has been consistently claimed that Southampton want £50m for the teenager, which would represent a significant profit on the £14m they paid to bring Lavia from Manchester City last year.

Therefore, it would be excellent business for the club, and the substantial sum will allow Russell Martin to reinvest in his squad as he looks to build a group that’s capable of winning promotion this season.

Will Liverpool pay £50m for Romeo Lavia?

This is obviously the big question, but the fact that they’ve gone in at £37m now suggests an agreement will be reached in the future, even if add-ons and other clauses will be required to get the deal done.

Even though the Reds have brought in two new midfielders this summer, with Jordan Henderson going to Saudi Arabia, and Fabinho potentially following, it’s an area they still need to improve.

With that in mind, Jurgen Klopp is going to be pushing for Lavia to join, and he would be a long-term option considering his age.

Southampton summer transfer plans

The summer window was always going to be huge for Southampton after relegation, and the deals they could do would depend on who left the club. There’s a need to reduce costs, and getting £50m for Lavia would be huge.

It will give Martin more freedom, whether that’s to keep players he may have thought needed to go, or to splash out on new signings to help implement his style. Of course, losing a talent like Lavia is a shame, but most will recognise this would be a good deal for all parties if Liverpool improve their bid.

Southampton start the season against Sheffield Wednesday on August 4.