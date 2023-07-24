Despite early signs that their transfer window might be hectic and chaotic, Southampton haven't had the squad exodus that many thought was going to happen - yet.

The only two senior players to be sold on a permanent basis are Ibrahima Diallo and Mislav Orsic, who were both unlikely to be in new head coach Russell Martin's plans anyway, but the big hitters of his squad so far have stayed put at St Mary's Stadium.

Bids have been rejected for Tino Livramento whilst there is live interest in Armel Bella-Kotchap, Che Adams, Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and others, which gives the sense that there could potentially be more bids on the way.

Southampton of course have already made a splash in the transfer market, not only adding Ryan Manning from Swansea City on a free transfer to their squad but they have also spent the best part of £15 million on Man City's teenage midfielder Shea Charles.

More strengthening will be required though by the recruitment team of the Saints - especially when their top stars are inevitably cashed in on - with one area in need of a bolstering being the engine room.

Big bids are expected for Lavia and Ward-Prowse and whilst the aforementioned Charles has been acquired, more will be needed in that department.

The Saints were linked with a move for Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury last month but nothing seemed to come of it - but Sky Sports are now claiming that the south coast club are back in for the 25-year-old midfielder and are keen on doing a deal.

Who is Hamza Choudhury?

Loughborough-born Choudhury has been at Leicester since he was a teenager, progressing through the academy system to make his first senior appearance in September 2017 at the age of 19.

Before that, he had been out on loan at Burton Albion in both League One and the Championship to gain experience, playing 28 times for the Brewers before heading back to the King Power Stadium.

A seven-time England under-21 international, Choudhury has never quite become a regular starter with City, with his best season coming in 2019-20 when he appeared 29 times in all competitions, with 20 of those outings coming in the Premier League.

He reverted to being a back-up player though for the next two seasons and last year he was allowed to join Watford in the Championship on a season-long loan deal.

The Hornets could have made the deal permanent if they wished, but they opted not to despite the defensive midfielder making 37 appearances in all competitions.

What is Hamza Choudhury's current situation with Leicester?

Choudhury is now in the final 12 months of his deal with the Foxes, meaning he could be cashed in on this summer if the right offer comes in.

Enzo Maresca currently has a number of options in midfield in his new squad, but Choudhury doesn't look to be a starting option for him this season as he has been going with Harry Winks alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the engine room in pre-season friendlies.

That means the club could be open to doing a deal with Southampton, who have also been linked with a swoop in recent weeks for Flynn Downes of West Ham as well.