Southampton have released a four-minute tribute video for James Ward-Prowse following his departure from St. Mary’s.

The 28-year-old has finalised a deal to move back to the Premier League with West Ham.

David Moyes was keen to sign the midfielder following Declan Rice’s £105 million move to Arsenal.

A difficult negotiation process meant that the Hammers almost walked away from the deal with the Championship side.

But a £30 million agreement between the two sides saw the move get over the line, making Ward-Prowse West Ham’s second signing of the summer after Edson Alvarez.

What has James Ward-Prowse said in his farewell to Southampton?

Ward-Prowse has been with the Saints since he was just eight-years-old, breaking through into the first team as a teenager before becoming first team captain during their time in the top flight.

The midfielder expressed his gratitude towards the club for the opportunities he was given by Southampton in a video posted to social media.

A montage of his greatest moments for the south coast side were narrated by an emotional goodbye from the player.

“This club has done so much for me,” said Ward-Prowse, via Twitter.

“I can’t put into words the opportunities and the chances that they’ve given me, and I’m incredibly grateful for the club for doing that.

“To have played here at such a young age, you’re unaware of the journey that you’re about to embark on and I think you learn a lot as you grow.

“I’ve definitely done that, but this club’s given me such a fantastic opportunity to reach my dream and achieve my goal of playing professional football, so it’s something that I’ll be forever grateful for.”

Ward-Prowse first made his way into the squad under Nigel Adkins, featuring in Southampton’s first game back in the Premier League in 2012 in a 3-2 loss against Manchester City.

He has been an important figure in the team ever since, with his performances growing in stature as the years have gone on.

Ward-Prowse was key to the team staying in the division in recent years, but Southampton could not avoid the drop in 2023.

Despite contributing nine goals and four assists, the Saints finished bottom of the Premier League.

Russell Martin has been tasked with fighting for promotion at the first attempt, which he will now have to do without the club’s captain.

Southampton have earned four points from their opening two fixtures, with a clash against Plymouth Argyle next up on 19 August.

How big of a loss will James Ward-Prowse be for Southampton?

The midfielder became a talismanic presence in the team in the last couple of years, with his set piece skills in particular making him stand out.

His experience will be a huge loss in what is an otherwise quite young squad, so his departure will leave a leadership vacuum in the dressing room.

Ward-Prowse will also be missed on the pitch, as he is a Premier League calibre player, who could’ve been key to Southampton fighting for promotion this year.

However, a £30 million deal means the Saints should now have money that can be reinvested back into improving Martin’s squad.