Highlights The Ross Stewart transfer saga at Sunderland has reached a deadlock as he has not agreed to new contract terms and could leave on a free transfer next summer.

Despite his injury record, Stewart's impressive goal-scoring record has attracted interest from clubs like Stoke City, Luton Town, and Southampton.

Southampton is expected to make a bid for Stewart, potentially to replace Che Adams, and Sunderland may let him go since they have found a replacement in Nazariy Rusyn.

The Ross Stewart transfer saga has seemed interminable up at Sunderland.

It is rather well-documented that Stewart has not been convinced on agreeing fresh terms at the Stadium of Light, with his contract set to expire in twelve months time.

Stewart joined the club in January 2021 from Scottish outfit Ross County and agreed a two-and-a-half year contract to move south of the border inserted with an optional extension of a further year, which Sunderland unsurprisingly decided to exercise this summer.

But with no development on that extension transpiring into a longer deal that provides Sunderland with more security and more of a say over Stewart's future, the ball has been thrown out of their court as they now have limited leverage.

Of course, the Mackems face the risk of losing Stewart on a free transfer this time next summer if he has not either moved on or penned fresh terms, and given how much of an asset the prolific forward is in the current market, that is a scenario they will no doubt be keen to avoid.

And he has faced no shortage of suitors himself, either.

Despite a wretched injury record that has kept him out since January and ruled him out of all but 13 Championship matches last time out, Stewart still managed to score 10 times in the league and lay on three assists- a goal every 104 minutes- and interest has been forthcoming as a result.

Stoke City, Luton Town and even local rivals Middlesbrough have been credited with interest in Stewart's signature at different points across the summer, while admiration from Southampton has also been notable.

And it is Southampton who are continuing to test Tony Mowbray's resolve as they plot a bid before the window slams shut this coming Friday.

Southampton plotting transfer bid for Sunderland's Ross Stewart

This is according to Football Insider, where it is claimed that Southampton have re-entered talks with Stewart and are expected to launch a bid imminently.

While the report states that Sunderland harbour no intentions of sanctioning a sale until they seal a replacement themselves, it does appear as though they have finally accepted defeat on the Stewart front and will now let him go instead of keeping a player who wants to leave and can do so for absolutely nothing in the not-too-distant future.

The Saints are believed to be in communication with the striker's representatives amid uncertainty regarding their own talisman in Che Adams, who has attracted intense interest from Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Everton as of late.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are close to landing the services of Ukrainian frontman Nazariy Rusyn from Zorya Lugansk, so it seems likely that real accelerations in the Stewart saga will arrive once the formalities of that impending deal are completed.

Can Ross Stewart be a capable Che Adams replacement at Southampton?

Should Adams leave and Stewart arrive, there is no reason why the 26-year-old cannot fill the potential void at Southampton.

Adams does have more credit in the bank at this level courtesy of his various goal hauls, although there is every chance that Stewart would have tallied well over 20 strikes himself last term had he not succumbed to two serious injuries.

A physical presence capable of dominating opponents, holding up play and bringing others into the game but also getting in behind himself, Stewart would compliment the speedy and diminutive presence of Adam Armstrong in the Saints' forward line.

One can only imagine how often he could prove to find the back of the net with a clean bill of health and service from the likes of Will Smallbone, Ryan Fraser and Sam Edozie.