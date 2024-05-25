Highlights Southampton are keen on Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

Bologna are also keen on the player.

24-year-old Miovski's goalscoring record could make him a valuable addition for the Saints.

Southampton have taken an interest in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski again, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Saints may need to add quality and depth to their forward department this summer, with Che Adams out of contract at the end of the season.

Although the club are still in with a chance of winning promotion to the Premier League, facing Leeds United in tomorrow's play-off final, that may not be enough to keep the Scotland international at St Mary's.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be in a strong position to win the race for the 27-year-old, so a replacement for him may need to be recruited.

Ross Stewart, meanwhile, has been injured for much of the past two years, so he may not start too regularly next term.

Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara could be potential options, but the latter hasn't always played regularly under Russell Martin and Paul Onuachu's future is uncertain too.

Dom Ballard could potentially emerge as an option, but with the youngster spending much of the 2023/24 campaign out injured after sustaining a serious setback at former loan club Reading, he could potentially be sent out on another temporary deal.

Armstrong could potentially be a key player again next term, but with uncertainty regarding who's staying and who's going in the striker department, some targets may need to be lined up ahead of the summer window.

Southampton reignite Bojan Miovski interest

Miovski has been nothing short of magnificent during the 2023/24 season, scoring in numerous competitions and building up an impressive tally of goals.

Bojan Miovski's 2023/24 campaign at Aberdeen Competitions Appearances Goals Assists Scottish Premiership 33 14 2 Conference League 5 2 1 Premiership Relegation 4 1 0 SFA Cup 4 4 0 League Cup 4 2 0 Europa League Qualifying 2 2 1 Total: 52 25 4

This has earned him interest from the Saints, with the Daily Mail reporting that they have reignited their interest in the forward.

However, they aren't alone in the race, with Serie A outfit Bologna also thought to be keen on the £6m striker.

Those are the two teams who are thought to have taken the most serious interest in the player.

Southampton could benefit from recruiting Bojan Miovski

At 24, Miovski could end up growing into a much better player in the future and this is a key reason why Martin should seriously consider a move for him.

Scoring 25 goals in all competitions and scoring nearly once every two matches during the 2023/24 campaign, he deserves the opportunity to thrive elsewhere.

The one downside for the Saints is the fact he could cost a considerable amount to bring in, with the player still having two years left on his contract.

Interest from other teams will only help to push his price tag up - and this is why the south-coast side must assess whether they are likely to get value for money if they do fork out a big fee for the North Macedonia international.

He's certainly an option worth looking at though, so it will be interesting to see whether the Saints step up their interest in the forward and make a bid for him.