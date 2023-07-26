Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has rejected the club’s latest contract offer, meaning a move away from the Stadium of Light looks likely, as reported by Sunderland Nation.

The Scot has been a breath of fresh air since joining the club in January 2021 from Ross County, but he now seems to have entered a crucial point in his career.

The Black Cats have had a busy summer of incomings as they look to be part of the promotion picture once again in the 2023/24 season.

However, the club has found their two best players being linked with moves away this summer, with Jack Clarke gaining the attention of admirers while Stewart has interest from within the Championship.

What is Ross Stewart’s current situation at Sunderland?

Stewart has been a revelation at the Stadium of Light in his short spell at the club, scoring 40 goals in 80 appearances for the club.

The forward netted 24 times in 46 League One appearances in the season before, and he was looking to continue that form heading into the new season.

The 27-year-old did just that as he scored 10 goals in 13 league appearances, but injuries halted his season at the start before he picked up an Achilles injury that ended his season in January.

Stewart is now looking to recover as soon as possible as the season is just around the corner, but he is expected to be fit until September at the earliest.

The forward’s contract was meant to expire in June just gone, however, Sunderland did reveal that Stewart was still under contract at the Stadium of Light until June 2024.

That means he is now in the final 12 months of his contract, and unless a new deal is agreed upon, this summer represents the club’s best chance of selling the player for a reasonable fee.

Which teams are interested in Ross Stewart?

Three Championship clubs have been mentioned with an interested in the Scottish forward in recent weeks.

But, according to Alan Nixon, it is Southampton who are leading the race for the 27-year-old, as Russell Martin is keen to bolster his new squad with a leading goalscorer.

The future of Southampton striker Che Adams also remains up in the air and may be another factor why the club are looking at Stewart.

Middlesbrough have been another side mentioned in regards to a possible destination for Stewart, but according to Teesside Live, Boro are not interested in a move for the Sunderland man.

The club is looking to improve their attack, but Michael Carrick is said to have his eyes on other targets.

While Stewart’s former manager Alex Neil is also keen on the player, with Stoke City another side who have been credited with an interest. Stewart was a key player under Neil and the Stoke boss is keen to address his poor attack this summer.

It now seems whoever may be interested in Stewart have been given a boost in their pursuit, as the forward has rejected this latest contract offer, which is likely going to be the last from the club as talks are “dead in the water”, according to Sunderland Nation.