Southampton rebuffed in bid to sign EFL hotshot

Southampton have seen their opening bid rejected for Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

According to LancsLive, The Saints were one of three Premier League clubs who were monitoring the 24-year-old but are the first club to table a bid.

Armstrong, who is a product of the Newcastle United academy system, scored 28 league goals and provided a further five assists last season, as Rovers were confined to the bottom half of the second-tier standings.

The LancsLive report also outlined that the Championship club value the forward around the £20 million, despite just having a year left on his current contract.

The Lancashire Telegraph have also stated that Newcastle have a 40% sell-on clause should Armstrong depart – a figure that somewhat justifies the hefty fee.

Southampton talisman Danny Ings has recently turned down a new four-year deal. However, the outcome of the 28-year-old’s career decision is not likely to impact the club’s interest in Armstrong.

The verdict

Armstrong has become an integral part of Blackburn’s successes going forward in recent years and it comes as no shock that he is now receiving higher-level interest.

As well as emerging as one of the division’s top scorers in recent seasons, his intelligent movement and electric pace allow him to constantly break through defences. Ings is a very similar player to Armstrong in this respect, therefore it is no real surprise that Southampton have entered the race and placed a subsequent bid.

Given his contract situation, it will be interesting to see if Southampton, or any of the other interested parties, make an improved offer.

Armstrong certainly has the talent and the potential to become a Premier League player, and he would thrive in a Southampton team who are full of technicians who are always looking to turn defences around with their positive style of football.

