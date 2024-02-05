Highlights Southampton held on to Che Adams despite interest from Everton in the summer. The striker has been a key player for the Saints.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Southampton held on to experienced attacker Che Adams during the January transfer window, despite Everton reportedly showing significant interest in the striker during the summer.

FLW's Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders, has expressed his pleasure about the Scottish international staying at Saint Mary's.

The Saints are having an exceptional season under Russell Martin, with the club in second place in the Championship and in top form, unbeaten in 23 games in all competitions.

Despite being unlikely to catch Leicester in first place, Southampton could be on track to make an immediate return to the Premier League, but face tough competition from Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Championship automatic promotion race (5/2/2024) Team Played GD Points 1. Leicester City 30 41 72 2. Southampton 29 23 61 3. Leeds United 30 26 60 4. Ipswich Town 29 16 59

Southampton's attack has contributed heavily, scoring 55 goals, the second most in the Championship, with only first place Leeds United scoring on more occasions.

Adam Armstrong has been the key attacking threat for Southampton and has been directly involved in 26 league goals.

Impact off of the bench

Che Adams has been an important player for the Saints. Despite starting less than half of their 29 Championship matches, Adams has featured 25 times.

Adams has made a major impact in his limited minutes, averaging a goal every 166 minutes (Sofascore).

Che Adams Championship stats 2023/24 (Sofascore) Appearances 25 Starts 13 Minutes per game 53 Goals 8 Assists 2 Scoring Frequency 166 mins Data accurate as of 5/2/2024

Adams' eight goals makes him the second top scorer for the Saints, and he has the second most direct goal contributions with ten.

Interest from the Premier League in Che Adams

The striker's pedigree and impact in limited game time attracted interest from the Premier League.

Adams was a target for Everton during the summer transfer window, although a move to Merseyside failed to materialize. Everton reportedly submitted a £12million bid for Adams, but Southampton were able to hold onto him.

The forward has just six months remaining on his contract and could be on his way out of Southampton in the summer, but for the remainder of the season he will stay on the south coast and look to help the Saints to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

With Premier League interest that there was in the summer and also in January, Adams may be surveying his options before the end of the season. He will be able to command higher wages if he leaves the club as a free agent, as clubs will save money by not paying a transfer fee for his services.

Southampton fan "super pleased" that Che Adams stayed

Football League World's Southampton fan pundit, Martin Sanders has expressed his pleasure about the Scottish international staying at Saint Mary's.

Speaking to FLW, Sanders said: "I'm super pleased that Che has stayed. He's been really good over the past couple of months.

"We weren't going to get a replacement for him, that's the problem. Where else can you get somebody of that quality?

"Swansea was probably the best I've seen him play in a Southampton shirt. He was outstanding.

"He's got big, he's strong, he's got good vision and got involved in so much that was good. I think he's a really important player.

"He was somebody that we all wanted to keep. I think I speak for most of our fanbase by saying that. With Ross Stewart injured Che Adams has become vital.

"He will be playing for another club anyway, or a contract at Southampton next year if he wants to stay if we get promoted to the Premier League.

"I think it's a win-win for both him and Southampton."

Che Adams' contract situation at Southampton

With Adams' contract expiring in the summer, he could potentially be on the way out of Southampton for free. If Southampton are promoted at the first time of asking, Adams' experience could play a really key part of their attempt to stay up.

If he decides not to sign a new contract before the end of the season, Southampton may come to regret not cashing in on the interest from the likes of Everton, particularly with Ross Stewart's uncertainty with injuries.

However, if Adams helps the Saints to the Premier League, it's unlikely that many would hold a summer exit over him and his departure could make space in the squad for an exciting new addition.