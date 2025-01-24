Reading FC's Andre Garcia has been the subject of interest from Southampton, who are set to return with a fresh bid for the youngster imminently.

The latest comes from Fabrizio Romano, who states that the 17-year-old has interest from the Premier League outfit, who have made a bid of around £2 million as their opening offer for Garcia, which was rejected by the Royals.

However, Reading have had a torrid time off the pitch, with their financial issues still ongoing, and the club started the campaign with a four-point deduction this term. A sale could ease their financial woes in the meantime, given the future of the club hangs in the balance.

Embargo, transfer restrictions, and a points deduction were all contributing factors to their downfall during the 2022/23 campaign and have continued to hamper them over the next few seasons. There have been many false dawns when it comes to the maligned Dai Yongge selling up to another party.

Ex-Wycombe Wanderers chairman Rob Couhig looked set to take the Berkshire outfit forward, but in September his bid dramatically fell through. That has left Reading fans concerned for the last few years, with no end in sight to their woes off the pitch.

Southampton eye Andre Garcia transfer

The teenager is a very highly-rated player and has held his own in League One at a young age. Defensively, he has struggled at times, but left-back isn't his natural position and the fact he's been able to step up is extremely impressive.

He will only get better with more first-team experience under his belt, but it's currently unclear how much longer the youngster will spend at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, given the club's financial position and the reported interest from St. Mary's and Ivan Juric.

For now, the priority remains funding the club on a day-to-day basis, which could see Garcia depart Reading. Considering he was only 16 when he stepped up to the first-team, he could be the next big thing to come out of the SCL Stadium and into a major league, much like Michael Olise.

That process could be sped up, when in previous January windows, fellow academy graduates Nelson Abbey, Tom Holmes, and Tom McIntyre were sold to raise cash and Garcia is another player who could generate a decent amount.

Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all believed to be interested in the youngster. They could give him the opportunity to remain in England, much like Southampton. While current Europa League champions Atalanta are even believed to be keen.

Andre Garcia has bags of potential for Reading

Garcia could potentially move on for a nominal fee in January and that is gutting for fans, who will want the club to be well-compensated for his potential departure.

Reading defy the odds with some excellent young talent continuing to impress for them. There are many teenagers who Ruben Selles and Noel Hunt have been forced to thrust into the action earlier than planned due to the small squad that they have.

Garcia has benefitted from senior football earlier than perhaps planned, but his sale could be crucial for Reading now. The 17-year-old has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, starting in 11 of them for the play-off chasers, predominantly as a left-back or left-winger [Transfermarkt].

Keeping him long-term is ideal, because it's clear that he has a high ceiling and could make the club many more millions in the future. A new contract is therefore a must if the club can resolve issues behind the scenes.

However, Reading have struggled to hold on to key players recently, and there is every chance Garcia is the latest to depart for financial reasons.