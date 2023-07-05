Besiktas have increased their offer for Southampton’s Lyanco, with the Championship side ready to let the defender leave on a permanent basis.

Besiktas keen on Lyanco

The 26-year-old joined the Saints two years ago, and it’s fair to say he has had a mixed time in England since, as he struggled to truly establish himself as a key player for the side, with injuries not helping.

Lyanco played 15 games during his first campaign on the south coast, before featuring 21 times in the previous campaign, when Southampton were relegated. Whilst he didn’t always convince at the back, the former Torino man was one of few to emerge with credit during the run-in as he played with passion and pride, even if it wasn’t enough as they finished bottom of the Premier League.

Following relegation, a host of players in the squad have been linked with a move away, including Lyanco, who has two years left on his contract at St. Mary’s.

It had been claimed that Vasco da Gama were keen on bringing the ex-Sao Paulo man back to Brazil, but ESPN has revealed that a move to Turkey with Besiktas is now on the cards.

They state that Southampton are open to a permanent sale of the centre-back, and whilst the Istanbul outfit had an offer rejected earlier in the window, they have now come back with an improved bid.

The update indicates Southampton are likely to have responded to that today, and whilst there is no confirmation it has been accepted, there is a feeling that he will move on.

The chance to join Besiktas is sure to appeal to Lyanco, as not only are they a big club in Turkey that will expect to compete for trophies domestically, but they are also in Europe next season.

Will Southampton replace Lyanco?

It’s going to be a busy summer for Southampton, who have recently appointed Russell Martin as their new head coach. The former Swansea chief will look to implement his clear style of play, so it’s natural that some won’t be suited to that.

Equally so, Martin will need new additions that can play the way he wants, which includes specific demands for a defender. There will be a focus on bringing in those that are comfortable in possession, as they look to start attacks from deep, whilst they will also need speed to play in a higher line.

So, you would expect at least one centre-back will arrive in the coming weeks, although it’s also going to depend on outgoings as well.

Southampton summer plans

With Martin now in place, he will be working with the group as they prepare for the Championship opener, which is against newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on August 4, in the first game of the Football League season.

There will be a lot of business between now and then, with the likes of Romeo Lavia, Duje Caleta-Car and Paul Onuachu just some of those who have been linked with a move away from the club recently.