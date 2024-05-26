Highlights Reading need depth and quality in their squad for a strong league finish next season, especially in the striker and wing positions.

Dom Ballard from Southampton could be a good fit for Reading on the left wing, as someone who can be a capable goalscorer.

Ballard was at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last term, but a season-ending injury limited his impact.

Reading need more firepower this summer if they are to give themselves the best chance of securing a decent league finish at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs, Femi Azeez and Sam Smith all shone for the Royals last term, but depth is needed, as well as quality.

To the Berkshire side's credit, they managed to avoid a high volume of injuries during the 2023/24 season, but there are no guarantees that they will be able to avoid injury crises next term.

The striker department is one that needs to be looked at, with Jayden Wareham and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan Smith's backups.

Wareham needs more time to develop though and Ehibhatiomhan is arguably a better option on the wing than he is as a striker.

With this in mind, at least two strikers will be required during the summer transfer window, as well as a creative central midfielder who can be a backup option to the likes of Knibbs and Ben Elliott.

Reading FC's wing problem

The wing area is a problematic position too, with Paul Mukairu returning to FC Copenhagen.

Unfortunately, Mukairu was unable to do enough to justify a return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium. And even though Ehibhatiomhan may be an option out wide, he probably isn't a starter in that area.

Mamadi Camara could be ready to make the permanent step up to the first team, but the likes of Adrian Akande and Basil Tuma may need more time to develop, even though the latter shone against Sunderland's U21 team recently. Fellow youngster John Clarke isn't a winger either - and should be deployed in another area.

Elliott, meanwhile, simply cannot return to a wide position after thriving centrally, and even though Azeez has had his contract extended by a further 12 months, he could attract plenty of interest this summer.

A return to a 4-2-2-2 system could see Knibbs return to a wide area, but like Elliott, he is much more suited to a central role and it would be difficult to see Ruben Selles reverting to his old system anyway.

Reading FC should revive interest in Southampton's Dom Ballard

Although depth is required in the striker area, Southampton's Ballard isn't the solution in this position if the Berkshire side only operate with one up top.

However, he was becoming accustomed to the left-wing role during the latter stages of his time at the club, fitting in fairly well out wide and justifying why he was getting a decent amount of game time under Selles.

His scoring record is also not to be sniffed at, getting himself on the scoresheet a number of times during his short stay at the SCL Stadium.

Dom Ballard's time at Reading FC (2023/24) Competition Appearances Goals Assists League One 10 3 0 EFL Trophy 1 2 2 FA Cup 1 0 0 Total: 12 5 2

The likes of Knibbs, Wing and Smith may be at the SCL Stadium at the moment, but there are no guarantees that they will stay, and they can't rely on Elliott to score too many goals considering he's still developing.

Even if those four players stay, depth is clearly an issue, with the Royals needing more goalscorers in their team.

If Ballard can score at a rate of one goal in three league games, something he has the potential to do when looking at his statistics from last term, he could easily register 10 to 15 third-tier goals during the 2024/25 season.

That would make him a clear upgrade on Mukairu, who only scored six goals last term, with three of those coming in the EFL Trophy.

The Royals will want to improve on last season's finish if they see a sale go through soon, so bringing up upgrades like Ballard should be high up on their agenda. If Smith sustains an injury, having players like Ballard who can contribute from the wing could be crucial.

Not playing enough last term because of the season-ending injury he sustained against Wycombe Wanderers during the latter stages of November, a move back to League One could be ideal.

And regardless of which league the Saints find themselves in next term, they may not be able to give Ballard too much game time, even if Che Adams leaves.

Ballard still needs time to develop and with the player already familiar with the Royals, he could potentially be open to re-joining the club if they are in a stable position.

The Royals are limited in who they can recruit, with the club still under an embargo for another transfer window, so Ballard could be a fairly cheap loan signing.

And the Saints could benefit from loaning out the promising attacker if he can win a decent amount of game time under Selles next term.

It's an agreement that could suit all parties, but whether another move materialises remains to be seen.

His goalscoring rate at the SCL Stadium should be enough to persuade Selles to make another move for the England youth international - and his presence would help the Royals to address a problem area on the left.