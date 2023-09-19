Sunderland are perhaps sick of the sight of Southampton now - at least when it comes to off-pitch matters.

Despite beating the Saints by a very convincing 5-0 scoreline a few weeks ago, Russell Martin's side have been looking to raid the Wearsiders multiple times - both for players and staff.

Late on in the transfer window, the south coast club attempted a double raid of the Black Cats, with attacking duo Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts very much on the agenda.

Martin was successful in bringing Stewart to St Mary's Stadium, with a £12 million package agreed for the Scotland international striker, who hasn't seen a pitch since January after rupturing his achilles in an FA Cup contest against Fulham.

Sunderland may have cashed in on their talisman from the 2021-22 season, but Southampton would not get any further with their pursuit of Roberts.

The fleet-footed winger was the subject of a £5 million bid from the Saints, but that was turned down by the Sunderland hierarchy and another offer did not come for the former Man City player.

Not content with just going for Sunderland's players though, Southampton have now swooped for a member of staff that was well thought of at the Academy of Light.

A number of weeks ago, the Sunderland Echo reported that 'highly-rated' under-18's head coach Adam Asghar was on the verge of swapping the North East for the south coast, having done good work with the Black Cats academy.

And this move has now been confirmed by Southampton themselves, with Asghar being appointed as the head coach of their under-21's after Dave Horseman departed to be first-team manager of League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers earlier in the summer.

Who is Adam Asghar?

It's fair to say that Asghar has made more of an impact than he did as a player, with the 29-year-old having a run of the mill career in his home nation of Scotland.

A midfielder by trade, Asghar started off at Motherwell but ended up floating around the lower leagues with Alloa Athletic, Annan Athletic and Clydebank, but his coaching career soon meant that his playing days were over.

Having first coached for Motherwell's youth teams, Asghar was appointed as Dundee United's senior academy head coach in 2019 at the age of just 24, and after three years with the Tangerines - which saw him promoted to a first-team coach in 2021 by Tam Courts - he was snapped up by Sunderland to guide their under-18's forward.

His coaching has clearly not gone unnoticed though as he is now set to take forward Southampton's promising youngsters, with Sunderland likely to receive some compensation for said deal.

Will Adam Asghar be a big loss to Sunderland?

Considering Sunderland finished second only to Man City in the under-18's Premier League last season, it's safe to say that Asghar was doing a very good job of leading the Black Cats youth on the right path.

The Wearsiders' youngsters finished above both Man United and Liverpool in the standings, showing that there is some promising talent coming through, and the likes of Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson are proving that.

Asghar though now gets the chance to further himself at a job that gets him closer to a senior role, with the last under-21's head coach at Southampton going on to an EFL gig recently - he will be a huge loss to Sunderland however.