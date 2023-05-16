Southampton will demand €25m for Armel Bella-Kotchap, with the centre-back attracting interest from both England and Germany.

Will Armel Bella-Kotchap leave Southampton?

With relegation from the Premier League confirmed following a 2-0 defeat to Fulham on Saturday, the south coast side are now planning for life back in the Championship.

Of course, the financial implications of relegation are well-documented, so most in the Saints squad will be up for sale if a suitable offer arrives.

And, one man who is inevitably going to attract interest is Bella-Kotchap. The 21-year-old was one of a few players in the squad to do well this season, and given his age and potential, the German international is someone that is seen to have a bright future in the game.

It had been claimed that Frankfurt were keeping tabs on the defender, but Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg explained that the Europa League holders may not have the finances to get a deal done, as he revealed what sort of fee will be required.

“News Bella-Kotchap: Yes, Eintracht Frankfurt inquired about him as per Erik Peters. But a transfer is almost impossible. Frankfurt has sent the signal that he is too expensive. Top clubs from Germany and many clubs from England are monitoring the situation of the German national.

“Been told the 21 y/o can leave Southampton in summer for more than €25m transfer fee - because of their relegation.”

A host of other players from the Saints squad have been linked with a move away since their relegation was confirmed, notably captain James Ward-Prowse.

Ruben Selles side have fixtures against Brighton and Liverpool to finish their Premier League campaign.

Southampton are right to demand a big fee

Clubs will feel as though they can take advantage of Southampton due to their relegation, and there’s no doubt that they will have to sell a few players this summer to balance the books. However, they have enough assets to ensure that they don’t have to sell below market value.

In today’s game, €25m is a fair price for Bella-Kotchap, as he is still young, he has represented Germany, and he has the tools to be a top defender in the years to come.

Plus, the fact there seems to be plenty of interest in Bella-Kotchap means that should also drive up the price. This update indicates the former Bochum man will be moving on, and whilst it’s a blow for Southampton, it’s something they knew would happen once relegation was confirmed.