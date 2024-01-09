Highlights Southampton are interested in signing David Brooks on loan from Bournemouth, as reported by Nick Mashiter of PA Midlands.

Brooks has had limited game time this season and may benefit from a move to the Championship for more regular playing minutes.

Southampton, currently vying for promotion, have been scoring goals and adding Brooks to their squad could provide a creative option on the right side.

Southampton are pushing hard to sign Bournemouth winger David Brooks on loan, according to PA Midlands football writer, Nick Mashiter.

Brooks looks set to leave the Vitality Stadium this month as interest in a loan move from Championship clubs increases.

Southampton and Leeds United have both been reportedly pursuing the Welshman, according to Talksport chief football correspondent, Alex Crook.

The 26-year-old was unable to play for eight months whilst he underwent treatment for stage-two Hodgkin Lymphoma following diagnosis in October 2021. Brooks returned to action in 2023 but has had limited game time under Andoni Iraola, playing just 12 times this season.

Dropping down to the Championship may be what he needs to get back to playing regular minutes and hit his best form again. However, it is unclear whether Brooks would be keen on taking the step down to the second division.

David Brooks career so far

David Brooks is predominantly a right-sided winger, but can also play in a midfield role behind the striker. He has been capped 27 times by the Welsh national team, scoring three times.

Brooks is a creative, forward-thinking player, linking up play and contributing occasionally in front of goal, scoring 23 times in his senior career.

He joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United in July 2018 and has played more than 100 times for the Cherries.

The winger has enjoyed success in the Premier League for Bournemouth, contributing to their Premier League survival in 2018/19, his first season at the club.

In the Championship, Brooks has also been influential for Bournemouth and was a key part of the side that narrowly missed out on an immediate return to the top flight during the 2020/21 season, losing to Brentford in the playoff semi-finals.

David Brooks senior career so far (Data: WhoScored) Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2017/18 Sheffield United 30 3 4 2018/19 AFC Bournemouth 30 7 5 2019/20 AFC Bournemouth 9 1 0 2020/21 AFC Bournemouth 34 5 7 2021/22 AFC Bournemouth 9 3 0 2022/23 AFC Bournemouth 6 0 0 2023/24 AFC Bournemouth 16 2 1 Total 134 21 17 Data correct - January 9,2023

Related Wolves keen on transfer deal for Southampton player in January window Che Adams now has less than six months left on his contract, and Wolves remain interested in his services

Do Southampton need Brooks?

Southampton are in the hunt for promotion straight back to the Premier League under Russel Martin and currently sit in third place, three points behind Ipswich in the automatic promotion spot.

The Saints have been playing offensive football and have scored 46 goals in 26 league games so far this season, the third highest in the Championship.

They are competing with the likes of Leeds United and Ipswich for the final automatic promotion place and will be looking to strengthen their squad in order to achieve the best second half of the season possible.

Russell Martin's side have typically lined up with Samuel Edozie and Adam Armstrong out wide this season and the addition of Brooks would allow Armstrong to move more central and provide a more creative player on the right side of the pitch.

Brooks would also be competing with Ryan Fraser and Stuart Armstrong for a place in the side, with both Scottish internationals able to play on the right. However, Armstrong has tended to play in a more central midfield role this season.