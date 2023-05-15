Southampton's 11-year stay Premier League stay came to an end as their relegation was confirmed with defeat at home to Fulham.

The Saints became the first side to be relegated from the Premier League this season, with them bottom of the table on 24 points, and eight points from safety.

They will be joined by two of Leicester City, Leeds United, Everton, or Nottingham Forest in the coming weeks, but are set to play at second tier level for the first time since 2012.

The last time they were a Championship club, they were automatically promoted, finishing second behind Reading.

Nigel Adkins was at the helm then, guiding them to back-to-back automatic promotions from League One up into the Premier League.

The last time Southampton were relegated from the top flight was during the 2004/05 season, where they spent four seasons before a further relegation, dropping into the third tier.

Can Southampton win immediate promotion back to the Premier League?

The likelihood is that Southampton should be fighting it out for promotion next season, with the Championship looking likely to be an open contest in the automatic promotion slots.

You cannot always say this, but the undisputed two best sides in the division have been automatically promoted, and should Middlesbrough or Luton Town also be promoted, then it leaves the Championship much weaker quality-wise than it started this season.

It means that if any of the three relegated teams decide to sell players in order to raise funds, and sign some Championship proven quality instead, then they should be strong next season.

All of the sides in the mix to go down have good assets, which could easily be sold to give them cash for a promotion push.

Southampton are a fantastic example of this, and although stars like James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams, Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, and Romeo Lavia are likely to depart, they are also likely to give them the budget needed to have a real go.

Southampton have a further core of young talent who may actually benefit from relegation, with a less difficult year of development in the Championship now possible for them. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Sekou Mara, Gavin Bazunu, Tino Livramento, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Samuel Edozie may all be major beneficiaries of this.

If Southampton can also get some of their seasoned professionals to stick around, as well as add to Championship proven quality such as Adam Armstrong and James Bree, then there is no reason for them to be too concerned at the dropping down a league.

Sometimes clubs can come back stronger than they left the Premier League, and with all the young talent at their disposal, there is no reason Southampton couldn't be another example of that.

Promotion blueprint for Southampton

The key will be to add a manager who suits the core of players they have, and who is willing to give young players minutes. On top of that, they will need to recruit footballers with know-how and good experience at this level for the most part.

It really could be that simple for the Saints. They have slowly limped to relegation for a while now, but this could be the perfect moment to take stock of the squad, reset, and come back far stronger next time.

Their fate has been decided quicker than other teams still battling Premier League relegation or the Championship play-offs, so it has given them a head start to organise the mess that has been this season, and go again in 2023/24.