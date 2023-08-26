Highlights Southampton values Kamaldeen Sulemana at £30 million with Everton and OGC Nice interested.

The Toffees have made a £22 million verbal offer, which has not been accepted.

Losing Sulemana would leave Southampton short of wide forwards, and while cashing in on him could be seen as excellent business, supporters would likely prefer him to stay.

Southampton value Everton and OGC Nice target Kamaldeen Sulemana at £30 million, according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

The Toffees are said to have made a £22 million verbal offer for the 21-year-old, who they see as a replacement for Demarai Gray should he depart, but the Championship club have not accepted that bid.

Southampton 2023 summer transfers

It's been a busy window at St Mary's on the back of the Saints' relegation from the Premier League and the appointment of Russell Martin.

The South Coast club have stood firm over their valuation of a number of their prized assets, which has seen them generate more than £130 million from player sales - with Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, and Tino Livramento pulling in the biggest fees.

Martin has been able to add to his squad, with Shea Charles, Ryan Manning, Joe Lumley, Flynn Downes, Ryan Fraser, and Mason Holgate all joining, but there are likely to be more new arrivals given more players could be sold.

Nathan Tella looks set to depart, with a £20 million agreement reportedly reached with Bayer Leverkusen, and now it seems they could lose Sulemana as well.

Kamaldeen Sulemana transfer latest

McGrath has reported that the Ghana international is attracting attention from Everton and Nice - with the former eyeing him as a potential replacement for Gray assuming he departs.

The Toffees are said to have made a verbal offer worth £22 million in discussions, which has not been accepted by the Saints.

What is Kamaldeen Sulemana worth?

According to McGrath, Southampton's valuation for the winger is £30 million.

You'd imagine that Martin will be reluctant to lose the 21-year-old with Tella set to depart and a lack of other wide forward options.

When is Kamaldeen Sulemana out of contract at Southampton?

Sulemana signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Saints when he signed from Rennes in January in a deal worth a reported £22 million.

That means he is under contract at St Mary's until the summer of 2027, which will allow the South Coast club to play hardball in negotiations in the final days of the window.

Should Southampton cash in on Kamaldeen Sulemana?

With Tella set to leave, you have to question whether Southampton can afford to lose any more wide forwards.

It's an area they'll undoubtedly be looking to strengthen before next Friday's deadline anyway but losing Sulemana would definitely leave them short.

The 21-year-old is still a bit raw and Saints fans would be forgiven for feeling they've not seen the best of him in red and white yet but he's shown his talent in Ligue 1 and the drop down to the Championship could help him kick on.

But clearly every player has their price and Southampton have set their stall out clearly. £30 million would mean an £8 million profit in just six months, which can only been seen as excellent business.

Even so, you have to think supporters would prefer to see him stay put to aid their promotion push.