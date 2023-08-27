Southampton's start to life back in the Championship has been a solid one, with their latest success being a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers this weekend at St Mary's Stadium.

The absence of Che Adams though was a telling one - head coach Russell Martin said the striker could play despite transfer talks with Everton in the last week, but ultimately he was left out of the squad for the visit of the Hoops.

Martin revealed that the Scotland international wasn't in the right frame of mind to give 100 per cent this weekend, and despite a new contract offer on the table for the 27-year-old, Premier League interest could mean he moves on before Friday's transfer deadline.

Despite having Adam Armstrong in fine form, Southampton need to have their eyes on targets this week, with injured Sunderland striker Ross Stewart reported to be a target a number of weeks ago.

But there is another player believed to be on the south coast club's radar as Martin has a very strong interest in landing Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, according to footballscotland.

They claim that Southampton are set to put a package together this week to send to the Dons for the Macedonia international, with Aberdeen wanting in excess of £4 million for their talisman.

Who is Bojan Miovski?

6 ft 2 in striker Miovski has played most of his football in Eastern Europe, starting his career with Bregalnica.

After bouncing around clubs as a teenager, Miovski landed at Renova in 2019 but a year later, despite only scoring five goals in 27 matches, he signed for MTK Budapest in Hungary.

His goalscoring record improved there and after hitting the back of the net 19 times in 60 outings, Aberdeen took a chance on Miovski last summer.

Miovski was prolific for the Dons, scoring 16 times in the Scottish Premiership and he's already had a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign, scoring three times in four appearances.

What is Bojan Miovski's current situation at Aberdeen?

Miovski only arrived at Pittodrie last year from MTK Budapest as they paid a €650,000 fee for his services.

The Macedonian has repaid that fee already and then some in the form of goals, and his form has seen his value burst through the roof.

He did however sign a four-year deal in Scotland though, so with just under three years remaining on his contract still it was always bound to take a good fee for Aberdeen to consider.

And there is no real indication of what kind of money the Saints are going to offer for Miovski, altough they have landed some significant windfalls recently with the departures of Nathan Tella, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento.

Would Bojan Miovski be a good signing for Southampton?

Miovski would be a different type of striker to what the Saints currently have in Armstrong and Sekou Mara, as well as Adams who may or may not be leaving.

All of Martin's current options are quite quick and agile, and whilst Miovski isn't exactly slow, his game is much more about clinical finishes in the box and using his strength to win aerial battles.

That is the kind of striker that tends to do well in the Championship against big defensive units, but there will always be skepticism over players who come from a league that is criticised for its overall competitiveness like the Scottish Premiership and into the Championship.

At the age of 24 though and based on what he's already showed, Miovski could be a good signing and one that isn't too much of a risk considering how much money the Saints have at their disposal currently.