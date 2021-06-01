Southampton preparing multi-million offer for Blackburn Rovers ace

Southampton are ready to make a £15million bid for Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong, according to the Express.

Armstrong’s future at Ewood Park looks uncertain, after Rovers finished 15th in the Championship under Tony Mowbray this term.

Armstrong scored an impressive 29 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions this season. 28 of the 65 goals scored in the Championship were scored by the striker.

After finishing just behind Ivan Toney in the goalscoring charts, Armstrong is now wanted by a host of Premier League sides.

West Ham and Newcastle are said to be keen on the 24-year-old, but according to the Express, Southampton are leading the race for the striker.

The Saints are preparing to make a £15million bid for Armstrong, too, which may fall just short of Blackburn’s £20million valuation.

It is claimed that Rovers will reluctantly accept £16million for the striker, though, so it remains to be seen whether £15million will be enough.

The Verdict

Armstrong’s goal record in the Championship this season was absolutely excellent, and he’d make the step up to the Premier League with ease.

He can play on the shoulder of the last man or out wide, too, and his pace would also help him fit right into the top-flight of English football.

£15million is a lot of money, though, especially in a market where finances are likely to be tight given the world we currently live in.

If I was Blackburn, I would cash in on Armstrong and reinvest in a quality replacement for Armstrong, as well as other additions.