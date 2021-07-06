Southampton prepare new transfer raid for EFL livewire as they up efforts

Southampton are preparing to compile a second bid for Blackburn Rovers talisman Adam Armstrong, as reported by Hampshire Live.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported that Rovers rejected The Saints’ opening bid, but it seems that the Premier League club will not go down without a fight.

Armstrong netted 28 goals as he was pipped to the division’s golden boot award by Brentford’s Ivan Toney and has since gained the attention of several Premier League clubs.

West Ham and Norwich City, as well as Southampton, were the three clubs who took an early interest in the forward, as reported by Lancs Live. The same article also stated that the Lancashire club value the striker at about £20 million.

Southampton’s offers for the Rovers frontman follow Danny Ings’ contract rejection. The 28-year-old turned a four-year deal down with The Saints as he continues to assess his options for the upcoming Premier League season. However, the Lancashire Telegraph has indicated that Ings’ situation will have no impact whatsoever on the interest in Armstrong.

The verdict

A second bid in such a short space of time shows that Blackburn are right in holding such a high valuation. He is one of the most in-demand forwards in English football at present and it remains to be seen whether or not Southampton continue their pursuit.

This could kick the other interested parties into gear, who may need to step up their interest if Southampton continue in the way that they are.

It would be a real surprise seeing Armstrong in the Championship again next season with the level of interest, however, the fact his contract expires next year could make the clubs who are interested wait.

Should Ings depart, then Armstrong would be a worthy replacement. Armstrong is a direct, intelligent runner who always seems to get in behind opposition defences and he has the composure to consistently find the back of the net.

25 questions about Blackburn Rovers legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 In what year did Tugay join Blackburn? 2001 2003 2005 2007