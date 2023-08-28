Highlights Southampton are preparing a third bid for Nathan Wood.

The player is reportedly keen to join the Saints.

Michael Duff is confident that he will be able to keep him at Swansea City.

Southampton are preparing to launch a third bid for Swansea City centre-back Nathan Wood, according to Darren Witcoop.

Manager Russell Martin has been known to be keen on linking up his former players, with Andy Fisher and Harry Darling both previously playing for MK Dons but being bought by Swansea City when he was at the helm.

And the Saints have already brought in an ex-Swansea player this summer with Flynn Downes joining the club on loan.

He was an integral first-teamer for Martin at the Swansea.com Stadium before his move to West Ham United last year - and the two will now work together again.

Another player who could reunite with the ex-Norwich City full-back is Wood, who was bought by Martin last summer and did reasonably well during his first campaign in South Wales.

But his time at the Swansea.com Stadium may come to an end before this week's deadline, with the Saints seemingly desperate to get a deal over the line for the 21-year-old.

The state of play in Southampton's centre-back department

The Saints do have some strong options in this area, with Jack Stephens, Lynaco, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mason Holgate all able to operate there.

However, Stephens picked up a serious-looking injury last weekend.

As well as this, Lyanco and Bella-Kotchap have both been linked with moves away from St Mary's in recent times, so adding another central defender to their squad would be a good idea.

Having enough centre-back options should give Martin the option to operate with a back three and a back four if he wants to - and having that flexibility could be crucial to make the Saints unpredictable.

Is Nathan Wood likely to seal an exit from Swansea City this summer?

The factors seem to work in the Saints' favour.

Wood is reportedly keen on a move to St Mary's - and they should have the funds to secure a move for the 21-year-old after the sale of a number of key players.

However, the transfer window closes this week and Swansea manager Michael Duff is confident of keeping hold of the young defender.

He told the BBC: "He is a good player, that's why people want him.

"He's our player and he has two years left on his contract. The total value of the second bid, I don't think was any different from the first one. The sell-ons and things just got juggled around.

"I want a Ferrari for Christmas… He has signed his contract, he's our player and I thought he was good today."

How far should Southampton be willing to go to recruit Nathan Wood?

Wood could be a real asset for the Saints - but Martin's side need to have several irons in the fire now because we're now approaching the deadline.

Their centre-back department has to be strengthened before the window closes with Stephens' injury in mind, so they can't afford to wait around for Wood and focus on him only.

They should be willing to pay that bid extra for the 21-year-old considering his age and potential, but they also have other areas they need to strengthen with Nathan Tella departing.

With this, they can't afford to blow most of their budget on one player.

And if they miss out on Wood, it wouldn't be the end of the world.