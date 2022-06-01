Southampton pounce for Sutton United starlet

Southampton have sealed a deal for the future today, with the news via Daily Echo reporter Benjy Nurick that Alex Iwumene has signed for the club from Sutton United.

The Saints will have plenty of big name signings lined up this summer as they aim to try and climb the Premier League table and perhaps think about a push towards the European spots rather than heading in the other direction.

This deal today though involving League Two Sutton seems to be more of a deal for the future. Iwumene has yet to play in the first-team for the fourth tier outfit and will not get the chance now that he has been snapped up by the Saints.

The 17-year-old though must have high potential, with the Premier League club quick to snap him up on a scholarship deal. It means that the Saints must feel he could offer them plenty in the future to have pounced for the player at such a young age – and if he continues his development well, he could end up signing a more permanent agreement in the future with the side.

Sutton United though will no doubt be disappointed to have never seen the player take to the field for the club, especially considering the talent he must possess to warrant Southampton adding him to their ranks on a deal.

Iwumene might not get an opportunity yet but if he impresses for the club’s reserve sides, then he could get one in a few seasons time.

The Verdict

Alex Iwumene is a name that not many will be familiar with right now but he might be a name that people become familiar with in the future if his talent is big enough.

The 17-year-old signing a deal with Southampton suggests that the player certainly has a high ceiling and the potential to be a good player – or at least the Saints think so. To have snapped him up on a scholarship from Sutton at such an early age suggests they think he has the potential to be a decent player for them down the line.

If that is the case, then Sutton will not be too happy to see him leave before he has really had a chance in their side. However, they’ve clearly developed the youngster well so far to have warranted him being snapped up by a Premier League outfit and that in itself is a job well done.

They’ll now be eager to see how Iwumene progresses no doubt and where he ends up in his future career.