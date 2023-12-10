Sitting in fourth position in the Championship table currently, Southampton will be looking to add to their squad in January to help give them more of an edge on their promotion rivals for the final few months of the 2023-24 campaign.

Unbeaten in 12 matches, Russell Martin is now getting a tune out of the recently relegated outfit, but it won't be just the first-team that the Saints hierarchy will be looking to bolster.

Operating with a category one academy, Southampton have a very talented under-21's side with players like Kamari Doyle who are just waiting to get their chance in the first team.

And it appears that a deal is set to be agreed to bring a promising teenager over from the Republic of Ireland to add to the youth ranks from January onwards.

Southampton set to seal transfer deal for Cork City starlet

According to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon, Southampton are on the verge of signing 18-year-old Cork City midfielder Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

The Saints are set to send a six-figure fee the way of the Irish side, who were relegated from the top flight of the footballing pyramid in their country after losing in the play-offs to second tier Waterford.

Despite that though, O'Brien-Whitmarsh has impressed in midfield for the Rebel Army in the 2023 campaign, which has led to many suitors tracking his progress.

And nearly three years after he went on trial with both West Ham United and Preston North End, O'Brien-Whitmarsh is now poised to make the switch across the Irish Sea and join a youth setup that tends to provide opportunities to some of its best talents.

Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh - who is he?

A product of the Cork City youth academy, O'Brien-Whitmarsh only made his debut during the 2023 season for his club, coming off the bench against UCD back in March for his first ever senior appearance.

Prior to that, the midfielder had been an Ireland youth international, but he got more and more chances in the Cork setup in the opening few months of the most recent season, and he earned his first league start against Dundalk in April.

A first goal for O'Brien-Whitmarsh came in a substitute appearance a few weeks later in defeat to Shelbourne, and he ended the campaign with four goals to his name in his first season in senior football.

Joe O-Brien Whitmarsh's Cork City League Stats 2023 Appearances 23 Goals 4 Shots Per Game 0.9 Big Chances Missed 2 Assists 1 Key Passes Per Game 0.6 Pass Accuracy 68% Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 1.0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 2.7 (Stats Correct As Of December 10, 2023 - As Per Sofascore)

That has brought the teenager onto the radar of several clubs in England, and with Cork's relegation to the second tier being confirmed last month, it has only made O'Brien-Whitmarsh easier to snap up.

And whilst it's unclear as to what length of contract he is on at Turners Cross, Southampton will likely only be paying the lower end of the six-figure scale - more than £100,000 at the very least - to take a punt on the potential of the Ireland under-19's international.