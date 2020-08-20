Southampton plotting transfer swoop for Watford player

Southampton are interested in making a £5.5m move for Watford striker Danny Welbeck, according to reports from The Sun.

Welbeck arrived at Vicarage Road from Arsenal last summer, making 20 appearances for the Hornets across all competitions in 2019/20, and finding the net three times.

The 29-year-old’s future in Hertfordshire looks uncertain, though, and it has recently emerged that following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, the striker has a £5.5m release clause in his contract.

Quiz: Did each of these 15 Watford players score a league goal in 2019/20? – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Etienne Capoue? Yes No

With less than a year left on his contract at Vicarage Road, too, Welbeck looks set to move on this summer, with interest reportedly starting to emerge in the former Manchester United and Arsenal man.

According to The Sun, Southampton are among the clubs eyeing up a move for Welbeck, with Ralph Hasenhuttl said to be an admirer of the 42-time England international.

Welbeck – who has scored 16 goals for England – is likely to be one of many big-name players at Watford who will be on their way out of Vicarage Road this summer.

Vladimir Ivic will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, though, as he looks to guide the club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Verdict

Getting a player like Welbeck off the wage bill could be a great start to the summer for Watford.

He has failed to hit the ground running since his move from Arsenal last summer, and three goals in 20 games is hardly an impressive record for a player of his calibre and experience.

If they can receive £5.5m for him and get his hefty wages out of the club, then this could allow Ivic to strengthen and bring in his own type of players.