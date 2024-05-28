Highlights Southampton eyeing Sunderland's Jack Clarke post-promotion.

Southampton are interested in Sunderland’s Jack Clarke as they look to strengthen their squad following promotion back to the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s side overcame Leeds United at Wembley on Sunday to seal a return to the top-flight at the first attempt.

An Adam Armstrong goal was enough to separate the sides at the national stadium, with Saints showing resilience and determination to preserve their clean sheet, as they limited Leeds to few clear-cut chances all afternoon.

Southampton looking to sign Sunderland’s Jack Clarke

Now, attention will turn to next season, and it seems they are getting to work straight away on improving the group, as the Northern Echo revealed that Clarke has emerged as a ‘key target’ for Southampton.

They claim that bringing in wide players is one of the priorities for Martin, and a ‘formal approach’ for Clarke is expected shortly.

The update also explains that the 23-year-old had been on Southampton’s radar in the January window, but a deal was understandably difficult to do midway through the campaign.

But, now with Premier League football, Martin’s side are a much more attractive option for the player.

Jack Clarke faces uncertain Sunderland future

From Sunderland’s perspective, they always knew that interest would emerge in Clarke this summer because he enjoyed a fine individual campaign last time out, even if the team faltered.

The former Leeds man scored an impressive 15 goals from out wide, whilst he also registered four assists, and he was a constant threat with his pace and dribbling ability that has made him such a good watch in the past few years.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland Championship Stats 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 40 Goals 15 Expected Goals 11.43 Assists 4 Expected Assists 9.77 Penalties Won 4

As well as that, Clarke’s agent, former Ireland international Ian Harte, has previously spoken about the attacker potentially moving on during the window, and his contract situation means the club will be forced to consider offers.

Clarke has a deal at the Stadium of Light that runs until the summer of 2026, so the Wearside outfit won’t want to let him get into the final 12 months, when his value could start to drop, and it's not thought he will sign a new deal.

It would still be a big setback for Sunderland, and whoever the next head coach will be, although Clarke’s likely sale will at least boost the funds for a rebuild considerably.

Jack Clarke could be the ideal fit for Southampton

Saints fans will no doubt be encouraged by this link, as Clarke is a player who has the ability to handle the step-up, and it would be a move that comes at the right time in his career.

In hindsight, it seems as though he was too eager to leave Leeds for Spurs, and he had to drop down to work his way back up.

But, he has done that now, and he will have confidence and belief that he is good enough to cope in what many feel is the best league in the world.

More importantly, Southampton looks like a good fit due to the specific style of play that Martin adopts, where there is a focus on keeping the ball, and he demands a lot from his wide men and forwards.

So, this is a move that could suit all parties, and it will be interesting to see if Southampton meet Sunderland’s demands.