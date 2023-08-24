The transfer window is getting down to the business end, and teams like Southampton will be keen to wrap up any transfer deals they have planned.

The Saints have been a team in focus this summer, as their relegation from the Premier League put them in the spotlight in terms of what they were going to do this summer.

There have been lots of changes at the club, with Russell Martin coming in as their new manager and star players leaving to pursue their careers elsewhere.

But after a positive start to the Championship campaign, Martin will be hoping his side can have a good end to the transfer window as he looks to bring his targets to the club.

Two players the club has been linked with in recent days are Swansea City duo Joel Piroe and Nathan Wood.

Now, according to Football Insider, Southampton are ready to offer a joint bid that will see them sign both players from the Welsh club.

The report states that Martin is keen to reunite with both players, as he worked with them at Swansea during his time in charge of the club.

What is the latest on Joel Piroe situation at Swansea City?

As the transfer window closes in on its final week, Piroe is one player whose future is very uncertain.

It looked as though Piroe was going to extend his stay with the Swans, as it was reported he was set to sign a two-year extension.

However, it has now been reported by The Athletic, that the Dutch striker is very likely to leave Swansea in what remains of this transfer window.

It has been claimed that Leeds United have made an offer for the striker, as they are looking to strengthen their forward line before the deadline on September 1st.

It is believed that Leeds value the striker between the £8-£10 million mark, as he only has 12 months remaining on his contract at the club.

But while Leeds have made an offer, it was reported by The Athletic, that Southampton and Leicester City were not out of the running and that seems to be the case.

Football Insider are reporting that the Saints could be about to make an offer for the Swansea striker as they look for a replacement for Che Adams.

What is Nathan Wood’s current situation at Swansea City?

Nathan Wood has been with Swansea since last summer, when he joined from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

Wood has so far made 47 appearances in all competitions for Swansea, scoring once and helping the Welsh outfit to a tenth-place finish in the Championship last season.

The 21-year-old was a firm regular for Swansea under Martin last term, and it seems the now Southampton boss is keen to reunite with the defender.

According to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, Southampton have already made a £10 million bid for the defender, with £7 million of it up front and the rest in add-ons.

Wood is still under contract at Swansea for another two years, but with Middlesbrough, Wood’s former club having a “very healthy” sell-on clause, the Saints may have to stump up more money.