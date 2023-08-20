Highlights Hellas Verona are interested in Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo and are looking to secure a loan deal with an option for a permanent transfer next summer.

Aribo has fallen down the pecking order at Southampton and had limited game time last season, contributing two goals and zero assists in 21 Premier League appearances.

Southampton's manager Russell Martin has not shown much interest in including Aribo in the team, suggesting that a sale might be the best move for both parties.

Southampton’s Joe Aribo is attracting summer transfer interest in the closing stages of the window.

According to Football Insider, Serie A side Hellas Verona have set their sights on the Nigerian.

Aribo signed for the Saints just 12 months ago in a £10 million deal from Scottish giants Rangers.

The 27-year-old had been a key part of the Rangers side that clinched the Premiership title in 2021, as well as helping the club reach the Europa League final in 2022.

But a disappointing first campaign at Southampton has raised doubts over his future at St. Mary’s.

Aribo has featured off the bench twice from Russell Martin’s first three league games in charge.

What is the latest news surrounding Joe Aribo?

Hellas Verona are hoping to secure a loan move for the midfielder, with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

The playmaker has fallen down the pecking order at Southampton having initially been made an important part of the team under Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Aribo made just 21 appearances in the Premier League last year, including only 13 starts, contributing two goals and zero assists.

His future is now up in the air amid a lack of game time, with the Italian club now offering a pathway to more regular game time.

Verona opened their account for the new Italian top flight season on Saturday with a win over Empoli in their first fixture of the term.

The team finished 17th in the table last year, narrowly avoiding relegation to Serie B following a relegation play-off win over Spezia.

How have Southampton started the Championship season?

Aribo was an unused substitute as the Saints earned a late win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

A 94th minute strike from Che Adams sealed all three points away to Home Park.

Despite the sales of Roméo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse last week, the midfielder still couldn’t find his way onto the pitch.

Aribo’s game time has amounted to just 10 minutes in the league, with Martin’s side having earned seven points from a possible nine.

Southampton will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt, having come bottom of the top flight table in the previous campaign.

Clubs have until 1 September to complete any remaining transfer deals, but it remains to be seen whether Southampton are open to the loan of Aribo before the market closes.

Next up for Martin’s side is the visit of QPR to St. Mary’s on 26 August.

Should Southampton sell Joe Aribo before the summer window closes?

Aribo’s last league start came in a 3-1 loss to Brighton in May, a game in which Southampton’s relegation had already been confirmed.

Game time under Ruben Selles was inconsistent, with the player almost entirely out of the team under Nathan Jones.

Martin has not shown much of an interest in bringing him back into the fold in a major way, so perhaps a sale is the best move for all parties.

Aribo was unable to perform to the same level at Southampton as he did for Rangers, so perhaps a move away would be the best next step in his career at this stage.