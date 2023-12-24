Highlights Players with six months remaining on their contracts can be approached by foreign clubs in January for a pre-contract agreement.

Not only is the January transfer window a period for teams to freshen up their squad, but it's a time in which a player with an expiring contract can assess their options and even set their future in stone if they so please.

When a player has six-months remaining on their contract, he is able to be approached in January by any foreign club looking to acquire his services, six-months in advance.

Due to FA rulings, a player can't make a pre-contractual agreement with another club in England, so that they avoid facing their future side during the rest of their time at the club.

With the January transfer window right round the corner, we take a look at the four Southampton players who could sign a pre-contract agreement next month.

Southampton contracts expiring in 2024 Che Adams Stuart Armstrong Alex McCarthy Joe Lumley

Che Adams

Probably the most notable name on this list, the Scottish international has six months left on his current deal, and is already attracting a lot of interest from clubs in England over a permanent deal in January.

Recent reports from TEAMtalk, have suggested that Premier League side Burnley are interested in the 27-year-old's signature, in order to boost their survival hopes.

Adams has had a decent career with Southampton, but with Adam Armstrong stepping up to the plate in recent weeks, the Saints might be inclined to cash in on Adams when the window opens in January.

Alternatively, if Adams pleases, he may opt to sign a pre-contract agreement abroad, should a foreign club come in for him, in order to set his imminent future in-stone.

Whilst Adams has played the whole of his career in England, it would be a surprise to see him move abroad, but there will likely be interest from foreign clubs in January.

Stuart Armstrong

The 44-cap Scottish international is another player whose contract expires in the summer, but likewise to Adams, it would be a slight shock if he opted to move away from the UK.

The midfielder played all of his career in Scotland, with Dundee United and Celtic respectively, before making the move to the South coast of England in 2018, where he's been with the Saints ever since.

Alex McCarthy

McCarthy is another player who has been with the club for a lengthy period of time, dating back to 2016, making it seven-and-a-half years with the Saints.

The Southampton shot-stopper has a high level of experience in the English football pyramid, and at 34-years-old, he'd be a solid addition for any team looking for some experience in-between the sticks.

Joe Lumley

Lumley joined Southampton at the beginning of the season as back-up to Gavin Bazunu, and with the role he's been given, the keeper will likely be looking for a move away when the opportunity arises, whether that's a pre-contract agreement in January or a move in the summer.

His last three seasons have seen him sport the number one role at both Middlesbrough and Reading, so he's another player that could do a decent job in the Championship, if the offers come in for him.