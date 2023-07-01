Southampton full-back Tino Livramento is happy at St Mary's at this stage amid interest from elsewhere, according to the Daily Echo.

The ex-Chelsea man has returned from a long-term setback, but could see his time on the south coast come to an end this summer if an interested club manages to strike a deal with Russell Martin's side.

Following their return to the Championship, the Saints will need to balance the books and with this, a number of key players could be sold including James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

Even though he spent much of last season out of action, Livramento has also attracted interest.

What's the latest on Newcastle United's pursuit of Tino Livramento?

The Northern Echo have revealed that the Magpies had a bid in the region of £15m rejected earlier this week - a setback in Eddie Howe's quest to get a deal over the line.

Despite this setback, Newcastle remain hopeful of securing an agreement for the 20-year-old, who has already appeared in the Premier League and could turn into an excellent option at the top level.

Livramento, however, is happy at St Mary's at this stage and that suggests he won't try and force a move this summer, something that could help the Saints to price Howe's side out of a move.

The full-back is reported to be grateful for the care he received when he was recovering from a severe knee injury.

Is Tino Livramento taking the right stance?

Following his long-term injury, he needs to play as much as possible to make up for lost time and ensure he gives himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

He isn't guaranteed to be a regular starter at St James' Park with Kieran Trippier available as an option - but he would be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Southampton.

Although Martin may want to bring in quite a few players this summer to put his stamp on the squad, something that will be necessary as he looks to implement his style of play, he will surely look to retain some of the club's most talented young players.

Livramento is one player he will surely want to retain because of his potential - and his chances of staying could be boosted if others including Ward-Prowse and Lavia are sold instead.

The chance to return to the top flight would be tempting - but he needs to prioritise game time and with that - he could benefit from staying put.