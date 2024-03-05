It was a case of cometh the hour, cometh the multi-million dollar man at St Andrews last weekend, as Joe Aribo struck in stoppage time to grab the winner for Southampton in a 4-3 thriller against Birmingham City.

A topsy-turvy affair saw both sides come from behind at points during the 90 minutes, with Juninho Bacuna’s strike levelling matters with just over ten minutes to play which looked like earning the ten-man hosts a point as the seconds ticked down.

But deep into injury time Saints’ reported top earning player this season proved exactly why he is earning the big bucks to slam in a late winner and keep dreams of an immediate return to the Premier League alive.

Joe Aribo's weekly wage

With all manner of bonuses and incentives in players’ contracts these days it is impossible to know exactly what those on the field are receiving in their bank accounts each month, but Capology give it a good go anyway, and have a breakdown of the Southampton squad.

Aribo arrived at St Mary’s in the summer of 2022 from Scottish side Rangers, and is said to be earning £70,000 a week on the south coast, more than any of his teammates.

That equates to £3,640,000 a year which highlights the budget Southampton have to play with compared to a lot of other teams in the division, with Stuart Armstrong, Jan Bednarek, Adam Armstrong and Alex McCarthy the other players said to earn £50,000 or more a week in Russell Martin’s squad.

In comparison, Jamie Vardy is reported to be the league's biggest earner on £140,000 a week for promotion-rivals Leicester City, with seven of the top eight wage packets coming within the Foxes' squad, and Aribo the ninth.

It may be an eye-watering amount on paper, but if he keeps popping up in the right places at the right time, he could earn his side so much more than that when the season comes to an end; with a lucrative return to England’s top tier at stake.

Southampton currently find themselves in a four-way tussle for the top two positions in the Championship, with fellow relegated sides Leicester City and Leeds United also hoping for just the single season in the EFL, while Ipswich Town are aiming for back-to-back promotions.

Every point will be crucial in the run-in, and those two points gained by Aribo in the Midlands has kept his side in contention for the top two automatic places, although they will need to capitalise on any slip ups from the rest of the pack after losing three matches in the month of February.

Aribo’s strike the difference as Southampton edge Birmingham City encounter

Saints’ recent form looked like it was going to get even worse after the early proceedings against Birmingham, with Koji Miyoshi volleying the ball past Gavin Bazunu within the opening 120 seconds.

Adam Armstrong levelled matters 15 minutes later for the visitors, before Jay Stansfield rocketed in another for the home side, who led 2-1 at the interval.

AFC Bournemouth loanee David Brooks curled in another equaliser soon after, before Che Adams put his current side ahead against his former employers, who were soon down to ten men after Dion Sanderson’s red card.

But even with a man advantage Southampton couldn’t keep hold of their lead as Bacuna levelled things once more, before Aribo scrambled in the winner in the sixth minute of injury time to earn his side a precious victory for a stuttering Saints side.

That goal was the Nigerian's third in the Championship this season after netting against Hull City and Swansea City earlier in the campaign. He has netted five times for the club since his £6 million move across the border.

After returning from the African Cup of Nations as a beaten finalist, Aribo has a point to prove to not be a runner-up once again this season, and you can bet his weekly wage will look all the sweeter if he achieves promotion at the end of the campaign.